Statement from Chris Bartolomei, Chief of University Police

Chris Bartolomei, chief of University Police at the University at Buffalo, issued the following statement regarding the investigation on the fatal stabbing of Tyler Lewis:

“University Police is moving into the final stages of our comprehensive investigation and expect the district attorney will take action on the case in the very near future.

We understand the family’s desire for a full understanding and account of what occurred on the tragic evening of Oct. 14, 2022. We want nothing more than to provide the Lewis family with answers that will help them make sense of Tyler’s tragic death. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to publicly release any further information until the DA is prepared to do so.”