UB Police continue to diligently investigate fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Working alongside several law enforcement agencies, University at Buffalo Police continue to diligently investigate the tragic incident that led to the death of a Buffalo State College student Friday event near Richmond Quad on UB’s North Campus.

UB Police would like to thank the witnesses, including UB students, who have already come forward with information helpful to the investigation. The UB community continues to extend its sincerest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and the entire Buffalo State community during this difficult time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call UB Police at 716-645-2222.