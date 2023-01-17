Statement from University Police regarding the investigation into the death of Tyler Lewis

“We understand the family’s desire for an expedient and definitive resolution to this case,” said Chris Bartolomei, chief of police, University Police Department (UPD). “Working with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, University Police remains committed to providing the family of Tyler Lewis with a full and transparent account of what occurred.”

UPD has been asked to not disclose any information about the case until the DA is prepared to do so.

We have been in contact with Tyler’s immediate family and have assured them that this case remains our top priority, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners in the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The university’s condolences continue to be with Tyler’s family and friends during this extremely difficult and sorrowful time.



