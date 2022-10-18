UB Police, law enforcement partners continue investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With assistance from local law enforcement partners — including the Erie County District Attorney’s Office — University at Buffalo Police continue to make progress in identifying individuals involved in the altercation that preceded Friday’s fatal stabbing near Richmond Quad on UB’s North Campus.

Anyone with information about the incident or person of interest is urged to contact University Police at 716-645-2222. Any new updates about the case will be shared with news media as they become available.