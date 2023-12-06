UB advances decarbonization strategy for South Campus

“We’re talking about fundamentally redesigning all the core HVAC infrastructure on the South Campus, all the stuff that people usually don’t see. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – On the University at Buffalo’s South Campus, there’s a huge effort underway that has the potential to help UB take a big step forward in its goal to decarbonize the campus — and much of that work will take place in the tunnels and equipment spaces that house UB’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure.



The groundwork for all this came in the form of a Clean Energy Master Plan for the South Campus that takes stock of how the campus uses energy (and from what sources), the infrastructure that’s used, and how energy is consumed within buildings; identifies the challenges involved; and then proposes solutions that will enable UB to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.



It’s all about decarbonization.



“Decarbonization is about how the university becomes more efficient electrically, but, more importantly, it’s about how do we ween ourselves off of natural gas — which currently accounts for 30% of UB’s carbon footprint — so we can meet the goals set by the university and New York State?” says Ryan McPherson, UB’s chief sustainability officer.



Through its 10 in 10 climate action plan, UB has set a goal to become carbon-neutral by 2030, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order in September 2022 directing state agencies to adopt a sustainability and decarbonization program.



“The state has been really clear that using natural gas in new builds is not an option because of its carbon intensity,” McPherson says. “The only economically feasible strategy is to transition that non-sustainable energy source to an electrical energy source through electrification.”



But if transitioning to an entirely new system for heating and cooling sounds like madness, McPherson reminds folks that UB has been down this path before: The South Campus used to have a coal-fired power plant before moving to natural gas.