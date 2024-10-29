UB recognized as bicycle-friendly university

The League of American Bicyclists honored UB with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly University Award in recognition of the institution’s achievements in promoting and enabling safe, accessible bicycling on campus. Photo: Douglas Levere

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The League of American Bicyclists, the premier grassroots advocacy organization encouraging better bicycling and protecting the rights of people who bike, honored the University at Buffalo with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly University Award in recognition of the institution’s achievements in promoting and enabling safe, accessible bicycling on campus. UB has received the bronze-level award for the last 12 years.

“This important achievement signifies the collective effort UB has put forward to improve campus access and mobility, promote a sense of community among cyclists and create a campus environment that is safe and convenient for bicyclists to traverse,” says Christopher Austin, director of Parking and Transportation Services at UB.

“We are extremely proud of reaching the silver-level Bicycle Friendly University status and will continue to push for improvements to mobility options that promote sustainable transportation and active mobility.”

The university’s boost in recognition comes from recent efforts to improve campus mobility, including:

Hiring additional staff members to manage university mobility.

Expanding UB’s Reddy Bikeshare Network from 50 to 75 bicycles.

Increasing awareness of the bikeshare network, resulting in a steady increase of bike usage.

Installing pedestrian beacons at busy intersections.

Prioritizing micro-mobility and bicycling into all future building expansions.

These improvements expand Parking and Transportation Service’s existing infrastructure of bicycle support and resources – including free bike registration, winter storage and bike racks on UB Stampede buses. The university also provides access to bicycle repair kits and stands throughout campus, and welcomes expert mechanics once a semester to assist the community with free routine bicycle maintenance.

“This recognition reinforces the great work Parking and Transportation has been implementing, as well as our broader campus community,” says Ryan McPherson, UB's chief sustainability officer. “It also strongly reinforces the important role active mobility plays in creating Zero Carbon Mobility pathways and advancing UB’s Climate Action Plan – all while increasing wellness and decreasing health care costs.”