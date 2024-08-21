Media Advisory: Starting Thursday, UB students move into residence halls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s that time of year.

Starting Thursday, thousands of new and returning University at Buffalo students will move into residence halls in anticipation of the new academic year, which kicks off on Monday.

This annual tradition, Welcome Weekend, is a rite of passage for students, their families and the greater UB community. The multiday event includes a variety of programs, both fun and informative, to help students adjust to campus life.

Altogether, the university anticipates approximately 30,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students from 100 countries will be enrolled at UB this fall.

Note: Media are welcome to come to either North or South Campus to interview and/or get footage of students moving into their campus housing.

When: The most move-in activity will occur Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at Ellicott Complex on UB’s North Campus (see map link). Please note that media are not permitted to enter residence halls.

Students will continue to move into residence halls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during daytime hours.

New Student Welcome (Friday night): The official welcome for the incoming class of 2024 – from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at UB Stadium – will feature the creation of the traditional human interlocking UB logo.

Welcome Back Blast (Sunday night): UB will cap the weekend with its largest-ever Bulls Welcome Back Blast. The fourth annual event – held at UB Stadium at 8 p.m. on Sunday – will feature special guests, live performances, fireworks and the first official peek at the 2024 Bulls under new football head coach Pete Lembo.

“Often when we hold large campus events celebrating UB, the perception is it’s only for students,” says Brian Hamluk, vice president for student life. “But we can’t have that total experience of UB tradition and pride — that True Blue spirit — without our faculty, staff and alumni.

“So, as we continue to grow this event and more opportunities like it, the hope is we’re building upon that sense of belonging and emotional connection to UB.”