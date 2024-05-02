UB provides updated information regarding protest on Wednesday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is providing additional information regarding arrests made Wednesday evening following a protest on the university’s North Campus.

Based on the information available, at this point, the university believes that individuals with no known affiliation with the university led the effort to set up an encampment. The university believes they made up a large portion of the protestors.

A total of 15 individuals were arrested outside of Hochstetter Hall after being advised of, and failing to comply with, an order to disperse for a violation of UB’s Picketing and Assembling Policy that prohibits encampments and overnight assemblies.

Of the 15 people arrested, 10 are believed to be unaffiliated with the university and five are UB students.

A range of charges were filed, including loitering, trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The individuals arrested were all released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in Amherst Town Court at a later date.

UB Police had an ambulance on site to evaluate all who were arrested. One individual was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be a minor injury. Two police officers were assaulted and treated on campus for minor injuries.

While the decision to arrest individuals occurred after multiple discussions, communications and warnings to protestors, UB Police prioritized the safety and security of the university community by upholding and enforcing all applicable laws, SUNY rules and UB policies.

UB Police were assisted Wednesday evening by the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo police and Amherst police, among other assisting agencies.

