Statement on university response to protest on North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Approximately 50 people — some of them students and other individuals unaffiliated with the University at Buffalo — continue to protest on North Campus Wednesday evening following a campus march that was originally organized by the UB chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

After the march through North Campus, approximately five tents were placed on the lawn by protestors near Hochstetter Hall in violation of UB and State University of New York policy.

Protestors removed the tents after they were advised by staff from Student Life and University Police of UB policy prohibiting indoor and outdoor encampments. University Police and Student Life have also informed protestors that they need to disperse by dusk and no overnight assemblies are allowed.

The university recognizes and respects students’ right to protest. It is our expectation that protests occur lawfully in public spaces, and protestors will not disrupt or prevent the orderly conduct of classes, lectures, events and meetings.

Those members of the university community who wish to express their viewpoints through picketing and other forms of demonstration are permitted to peacefully do so but must not violate the provisions of the Rules for the Maintenance of Public Order of the SUNY Board of Trustees and must adhere to UB’s Picketing and Assembling Policy, including the prohibition of indoor and outdoor encampments.