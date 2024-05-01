UB statement on protest at North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The university is aware of the current protest by the UB chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and others on Wednesday afternoon on North Campus.

The university recognizes and respects students’ right to protest. It is our expectation that protests occur lawfully in public spaces, and protestors will not disrupt or prevent the orderly conduct of classes, lectures, events and meetings.

Those members of the university community who wish to express their viewpoints through picketing and other forms of demonstration are permitted to peacefully do so but must not violate the provisions of the Rules for the Maintenance of Public Order of the SUNY Board of Trustees and must adhere UB’s Picketing and Assembling Policy, including the prohibition of indoor and outdoor encampments.

The university is deeply cognizant of the many ways in which the unimaginable loss of life and immense scale of human suffering have raised very important and complex issues. Grappling with these issues brings forward differing opinions, perspectives and impacts among the UB community.



As members of the UB community respond and react to the turmoil in the Middle East, it is important to reiterate that the university is committed always to ensuring a welcoming, inclusive, respectful and safe environment where all students, faculty, staff and visitors are free to discuss issues related to the war without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation. Again, we state in the strongest possible manner that UB condemns and stands firmly against antisemitism, Islamophobia and discrimination of any form.