UB rolls out largest electric vehicle fleet charging lot among NYS universities

Nate Bolt, assistant director of construction delivery in UB Facilities, gets ready to charge up one of the university’s fleet electric vehicles at the new station in the Beane parking lot. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Big things are happening in the Beane parking lot on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus, where a bank of new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed for university-owned vehicles. The project was completed in partnership with National Grid and the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

The new Level 2 and Level 3 stations will allow UB to charge up to 40 of its fleet electric vehicles at the same time. It represents one of the largest EV fleet charging facilities in New York State, and is the largest EV fleet charging lot among colleges and universities in the state. In addition, the initiative has been “future proofed” for later expansion by installing key infrastructure that can be leveraged to double EV charging capacity as demand warrants.

Level 2 chargers, which are the most common, can fully charge an EV overnight, while Level 3’s are direct current fast chargers that can provide 80% battery charge in a little over a half hour.

The new stations are much-needed as the university continues its carbon-neutrality goals as part of its UB 10 in 10 climate action plan. One of the 10 solutions, Zero Carbon Mobility, calls for UB to transition its vehicle fleet to electric — with every new purchased vehicle needing to be electric, which also proactively positions UB slightly ahead of a New York State requirement that state agencies such as UB have 100% zero emission vehicle light duty fleets by 2035, or 2040 for medium and heavy duty fleets.

“The new EV fleet lot is a game-changer for our university-owned electric vehicle fleet as we’ll now have much greater capacity to charge more vehicles at the same time, which will ensure continuity of vital services while reducing our vehicle greenhouse gas emissions,” says Laura Hubbard, UB vice president for finance and administration. “This is a major tactic in UB’s carbon neutrality efforts, and that’s why the university stepped up to make this happen through its partners and the university’s Climate Action Fund.”

The addition of the new fleet vehicle EV chargers has the potential to reduce 1,653 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCDE) — a standardized unit of measurement for all six major types of greenhouse gases — annually as the university converts its fleet, according to UB Chief Sustainability Officer Ryan McPherson.