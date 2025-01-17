“The Letters of Emily Dickinson” tops multiple best books lists for 2024

“Just as people have told me how much they love the poetry, readers are writing to tell me how much they love the letters. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – PBS, NPR and The London Review of Books all agree: “The Letters of Emily Dickinson,” co-edited by Cristanne Miller, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor of English emerita in the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences, is among the best books of 2024.

In addition to the book being ranked among the year’s best for 2024, “The Letters of Emily Dickinson” has also received significant critical attention and glowing reviews from The New Yorker, The Spectator, The Times Literary Supplement, and the Poetry Foundation.

It had been 60 years since scholars had collected Dickinson’s letters, and so much has been learned, including the discovery of many previously uncollected letters, since the publication of that earlier edition by Thomas H. Johnson and Theodora Ward.

An updated edition of Dickinson’s letters has been long overdue, according to Miller, who co-edited the book with Domhnall Mitchell, PhD, professor of 19th century American literature at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

“I knew it was time for a new edition when we started working on this project,” says Miller, one of the world’s foremost experts on Dickinson. “But what has surprised and delighted me is how much people are loving this work.”

Maureen Corrigan, the highly respected “Fresh Air” book critic, is among those offering praise. Corrigan said the book is “the closest thing we’ll probably ever have to an intimate autobiography of the poet.”