UB dental school to host annual inclusive fashion and talent show fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo student chapter of the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry (AADMD) is hosting its annual UB Dental Inclusive Fashion and Talent Show on Saturday, Jan. 25, to highlight the creativity and talents of individuals of all abilities. The event will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center of Buffalo.

The fashion and talent show, now in its third year, shines a spotlight on inclusion, creativity and the spirit of community. During the show, dental students, faculty and staff will walk the runway modeling several fashion lines. Each dental school class and student club will have unique fashion lines; participants can also rock their own individual styles and fashion from their cultures.

The show also features a talent portion, which will include singing, dancing, instruments and more. Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are invited to participate alongside students, faculty and staff.

“This meaningful event will celebrate the beauty and talent of individuals with all abilities, a sentiment we aim to transfer to the dental office,” said Dian Chin Kit-Wells, clinical associate professor of pediatric dentistry at the dental school and president of the AAMDM. . “The UB School of Dental Medicine and AAMDM are committed to creating supportive and respectful environments. This inclusive fashion and talent show is a fun and fabulous way to demonstrate that.”

What: 2025 UB Dental Inclusive Fashion and Talent Show, a fundraiser for Gigi’s Down Syndrome Achievement Center of Buffalo.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter, 95 Main St., Buffalo, 14203.

Cost: $30 for UB students and $40 for faculty, staff and members of the community. Everyone must have a ticket to participate, including models, volunteers and audience members. Tickets may be purchased online. Admission includes the show, appetizers and dessert. A cash bar will be available.