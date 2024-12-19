Taking a cue from lightning, eco-friendly reactor converts air and water into ammonia

A plasma-electrochemical reactor developed by the team of Chris Li can convert nitrogren in the air into ammonia without a carbon footprint. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

“Ammonia is often considered the chemical that feeds the world, but we also have to face the realization that the Haber-Bosch process has not been modernized since its invention 100 years ago. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s a good chance you owe your existence to the Haber-Bosch process.

This industrial chemical reaction between hydrogen and nitrogen produces ammonia, the key ingredient to synthetic fertilizers that supply much of the world’s food supply and enabled the population explosion of the last century.

It may also threaten the existence of future generations. The process consumes about 2% of the world’s total energy supply, and the hydrogen required for the reaction mostly comes from fossil fuels.

Taking inspiration from how nature —including lightning — produces ammonia, a team led by the University at Buffalo has developed a reactor that produces the chemical commodity from nitrogen in the air and water, without any carbon footprint.

This plasma-electrochemical reactor, described in a study published by the Journal of the American Chemical Society, can sustain a high ammonia production rate of approximately 1 gram per day for over 1,000 hours at room temperature, and does so directly from air.

The researchers say this is a significant advance toward green ammonia synthesis at an industrially competitive production rate and reaction stability.

“Ammonia is often considered the chemical that feeds the world, but we also have to face the realization that the Haber-Bosch process has not been modernized since its invention 100 years ago. It still uses a high-temperature, high-pressure processing, and generates a large carbon footprint, making it unsustainable for the long term,” says the study’s corresponding author, Chris Li, PhD, assistant professor of chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “Our process only requires air and water, and can be powered by renewable electricity.”