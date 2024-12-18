UB biologist returns ‘Young Lady in Cave’ remains to Alaskan tribe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlotte Lindqvist is used to handling ancient DNA.

An evolutionary biologist at the University at Buffalo, she’s extracted genetic information from the tooth of a Paleolithic-era polar bear and analyzed the bone of what’s thought to be among the oldest confirmed domestic dogs in the Americas.

Still, even that couldn’t fully prepare her for the responsibility she found herself tasked with this past summer: transporting 3,000-year-old human remains across the Alaskan panhandle to their final resting place.

Lindqvist, PhD, professor of biological sciences in the UB College of Arts and Sciences, repatriated the individual now known as Tatóok yík yées sháawat (Young Lady in Cave) to her distant descendants, the Tlingit people of southeastern Alaska.

“As a biologist, you want to hold onto any ancient DNA samples in case you can possibly learn more from them in the future. However, these remains meant something to this community and returning them was the right thing to do,” Lindqvist says. “And I felt that it was very important to bring it there personally.”

The remains, a small fragment of a femur bone, were discovered in a cave near Alaska’s Wrangell Island during an expedition by the U.S. Forest Service and University of South Dakota in 2003. Initially believed to belong to a bear, Lindqvist’s team discovered in 2018 that the bone in fact belonged to a young woman with a genetic connection to Tlingit people and other Alaskan Native tribes along the coast.

After leading a study on the discovery that was published last year in the journal iScience, Lindqvist made plans to return the remains to the Wrangell Cooperative Association (WCA), a federally recognized Alaskan tribe that includes Tlingit people.

Already heading to the region for a field trip with other UB researchers this past June, Lindqvist made a detour to Wrangell Island to deliver the remains personally, as well as hold a public presentation about the discovery.

“It meant a lot to everyone here that Charlotte traveled to Wrangell to personally deliver the remains to the tribe,” says Gina Esposito, an archeologist with the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska who was involved in the 2003 cave excavation. “The collaboration and respect between the scientific community, the WCA, and the Forest Service stands out to me as one of the most successful aspects of this project.”