UB tops 30,000 in fall enrollment for sixth straight year

A total of 30,558 students are studying at UB for the fall 2024 semester. Photo: Douglas Levere

“The growth in our enrollment demonstrates that UB remains a top destination for talented students from diverse backgrounds worldwide, as well as from across the United States and throughout New York State. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – For the sixth consecutive year, the University at Buffalo has surpassed its goal of enrolling more than 30,000 students.

UB — New York’s flagship university — experienced overall growth in student enrollment for fall 2024, reaching a total of 30,558 students, an increase of 177 students from the previous year. This includes a record 9,372 graduate students.

This fall, UB has enrolled 19,117 undergraduates and 11,441 students in graduate and professional programs.



The university saw significant gains in its master’s and doctoral programs, enrolling 6,390 master’s students — a record number — and 2,637 doctoral students. UB’s fall enrollment includes students from all 50 states and 101 countries, including transfer students.

“Our fall 2024 enrollment numbers reflect our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and inclusivity,” says Christopher S. Connor, vice provost for enrollment management. “The growth in our enrollment demonstrates that UB remains a top destination for talented students from diverse backgrounds worldwide, as well as from across the United States and throughout New York State.

“As the flagship institution of the SUNY system, we are proud to set a high standard for education and research, attracting students locally, nationally and globally.”

UB’s incoming first-year class consists of 4,158 students, and its overall international student enrollment stands at 5,045.

When accounting for external programs, such as UB’s Singapore Institute of Management and the School of Management degrees offered in partnership with Amrita University in Bangalore, India, the university’s total enrollment rises to 31,915.

Approximately 7,000 students are residing in campus housing on the North and South campuses.

“Looking ahead to 2025, strategic efforts to expand recruitment and enhance scholarship opportunities will further elevate UB’s global standing,” Connor adds.

“With targeted recruitment in key international markets, as well as a strong focus on attracting students from across New York State and the U.S., we are confident that UB will continue to draw talented individuals from around the world, solidifying our reputation as a globally recognized institution.”