Samara Joy Coming to the UB Center for the Arts

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) will present jazz vocalist sensation, Samara Joy, in a concert celebrating the season in “A Joyful Holiday” featuring Samara and the McLendon Family on Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed show go on sale at 12 p.m. on July 26 at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the UBCFA Ticket Office. The three-time Grammy winner will be performing with a group that includes Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Eric Wheeler on bass and Charles Haynes on drums as well as members of her musical McLendon family, including her father, Antonio.

Samara Joy has been performing to sold-out audiences ever since making her self-titled recording debut in 2021 at age 22. With Grammys in 2023 for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album followed by Best Jazz Performance this year, her latest studio album, “Linger Awhile”, reached No. 1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes and more. The UBCFA concert will include selections from her well-received EP, “A Joyful Holiday”, as well as Gospel-flavored holiday favorites. The nearly sold-out December 2023 edition of this show was a sensation.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Samara hails from a musical family. Her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, were founders of the Philadelphia gospel group, “The Savettes.” Her father, a vocalist and bass player, has toured with gospel musician Andrae Couch. According to Joy, “Singing alongside my family has always been a special time kept between us, but this December I’m excited to share that special feeling with you all! This holiday season, it brings me great joy to present my first role models, the McLendon Family, on a month-long tour throughout the US.”

“The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts is one of a handful of venues to present this very special evening of music,” said Jamie Enser, UBCFA executive director. “Samara Joy has been called the first Gen Z jazz singing star and we could not be more pleased to have her perform this family-friendly evening to celebrate the holidays.”

Tickets are $44, $49 and $79. For more ticket information call 716-645-2787 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu. The UBCFA ticket office will open at 12 p.m. this Friday and will resume summer hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

A Bernice Poss Memorial Concert

This concert is made possible in part through a gift from The Bernice Poss Memorial Fund. Bernice L. Poss had a 23-year career with the University at Buffalo. After her tragic death in 1988, the Bernice Poss Award was established to honor her many contributions to the community. The children of Ms. Poss have chosen to honor her memory by funding an annual concert.

For performance information contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

