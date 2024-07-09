Rickie Lee Jones and Sweet Honey in the Rock® team for UB Center for the Arts Performance

Tickets on sale this Friday, July 12

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) will present an outstanding double bill featuring the legendary Rickie Lee Jones and the multi-Grammy nominated African American vocal ensemble, Sweet Honey in the Rock®, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the UBCFA Ticket Office.

Rickie Lee Jones, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has been the interpreter of an extraordinarily varied range of songs throughout her career spanning five decades. From her star-making self-titled debut in 1979, to her latest Grammy-nominated album celebrating the American Songbook, “Pieces of Treasure”, Jones has positioned herself as a uniquely eclectic and expressive vocalist. From jazz to pop, rhythm and blues to soul and standards, Jones is widely regarded as an artist whose talent knows no boundaries.

Sweet Honey in the Rock® marked its 50th anniversary in 2023 and was founded on the missions of empowerment, education and entertainment. The vocal ensemble expresses the group’s history as Black women through song, dance and sign language. Having played all over the world, including more than 30 Carnegie Hall appearances, their performances embrace multiple genres displaying dynamic musical versatility.

“This incredible double bill ties in beautifully with the UBCFA’s history of presenting legendary talent,” says Jamie Enser, UBCFA executive director. “We’re proud to be introducing these legendary performers to new audiences as well as dedicated fans.”

Tickets are $49, $59, $64 and $89. For more ticket information call 716-645-2787 or email ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu. The ticket office will open at 12 p.m. this Friday and will resume summer hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For performance information contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

For additional information on upcoming shows, to buy tickets, or view the full schedule of programs and activities in the UBCFA, visit the events and exhibitions web page.