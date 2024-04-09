UB schools among the best in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Several schools within the University at Buffalo, New York’s flagship, are ranked among the top nationwide in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings, released this morning.



The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is among the top 20 in the country, coming in at No. 19 overall and 18th among public universities.



“This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of groundbreaking research, transformative discoveries, and unwavering commitment to the success of our students,” said Gary Pollack, PhD, dean of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “Our top 20 ranking reaffirms our steadfast commitment to cultivating the next generation of pharmacy and pharmaceutical science leaders who will push the boundaries of scientific inquiry, drive innovation in patient care, and elevate the standards of pharmaceutical research on a global scale.”



The School of Social Work is once again in the top 25, coming in at 24th nationally and No. 13 among public universities.



The School of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program moved up 11 spots to 34th in the country and No. 24 among public universities. In addition, the nursing anesthesia program was ranked 22nd.



“We are immensely proud to rank among the best DNP programs in the United States,” says School of Nursing Dean Annette Wysocki, PhD. “Our commitment to exceptional nursing education cultivates discipline of the mind to educate highly discerning nurse practitioners, who are indispensable in addressing the nation’s critical shortage of primary care providers. Quality nursing education remains paramount in safeguarding the health and wellness of our community.”



UB’s Graduate School of Education moved up four spots to No. 54 in Best Education Schools. Among public universities, the Graduate School of Education ranks 42nd. “Our steady climb in the rankings over the years is a testament to the hard work and high-quality research of GSE faculty,” says dean Suzanne Rosenblith, PhD.



The School of Public Health and Health Professions moved up four spots, to No. 46 nationally and No. 29 among public universities. Its programs in occupational therapy (41) and physical therapy (74) were also ranked, as was biostatistics (22).



Meanwhile, the School of Law moved up 17 places to No. 108 among Best Law Schools nationwide and 56th among public universities.



The School of Management’s MBA program came in at No. 74 in Best Business Schools and 38th among public universities, making it the highest rated business school within SUNY.



In addition, UB’s graduate programs in audiology (22) and speech language pathology (32) were also ranked this year.

