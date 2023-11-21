Architects team up to support individuals experiencing food insecurity in downtown Toronto

This piece by Brooklyn-based artist Tiantian Lou is among the architectural drawings that will be up for auction starting Friday as part of Drawing for Food.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – An international group of architects have teamed up to support an organization that assists individuals experiencing poverty, food insecurity or homelessness in downtown Toronto.

Drawing for Food is a new initiative that puts donated architectural drawings and illustrations up for auction, with all proceeds going to Toronto Food Not Bombs, to support the organization’s food outreach program.

Every Sunday for the past several years, the Toronto chapter has been gathering at Toronto’s Allan Gardens park and serving around 150 to 250 bags of groceries and meals to those affected by poverty, homelessness, or food scarcity.

Drawing for Food uses a model tested by the UK-based organization Architecture for Change, which solicits drawings from designers and architects for auction in support of specific social causes.

The Drawing for Food auction website is now live as a gallery, with bidding opening on Nov. 24 and ending Dec. 1.