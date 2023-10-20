Inclusive design and access to public toilets and locker rooms will be focus of two upcoming events

Panelists for the upcoming talk on "Gender Diversity and Space" include, from left, Ivan Coyote, Susan Stryker and Seb Choe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning will be hosting a panel discussion and an exhibit in the coming weeks, both centering on the pressing issues surrounding inclusive design and access to public toilets and locker rooms.

The symposium — “A Conversation on Gender Diversity and Space” — will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15 both online and in-person in 403 Hayes Hall on UB’s South Campus. The virtual option is open to those who register online.

A related exhibit titled “Private Bodies in Public Spaces” will be on display from Oct. 30-Nov. 21 in the Hayes Hall Gallery. The exhibit opening is set for 5:15 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Hayes Hall Gallery. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 21.

“As essential facilities in our communities, these spaces play a significant role in shaping the overall experience of individuals from diverse backgrounds and abilities. Panelists and exhibit displays will address the complexities surrounding the interaction between private bodies and public spaces and explore innovative solutions for creating more inclusive environments,” says Beth Tauke, associate professor in UB’s Department of Architecture.

The panel discussion will feature three distinguished experts, each with unique insights and experiences in the field of inclusivity and advocacy:

Ivan Coyote, a highly acclaimed writer, performer and LGBTQ+ advocate. Coyote brings their exceptional storytelling ability to share personal experiences that shed light on the importance of inclusivity in public spaces.





Susan Stryker, professor emeritus of gender and women’s studies at the University of Arizona. Stryker is a leading scholar whose research has significantly contributed to understanding gender and transgender issues.





Seb Choe, associate at JSA/MIXdesign. Choe is an architect and media designer who directs projects research, education, and design projects on inclusive design, such as the Stalled! website. They will provide insights into the practical aspects of creating equitable and accessible public toilets and locker rooms.

Symposium panelists will explore various facets of inclusive public spaces, especially those that impact LGBT+ communities, and address topics such as:



Designing public toilets and locker rooms to be inclusive and accessible to all individuals, regardless of their gender, age, or physical abilities.





Understanding the challenges faced by marginalized communities and exploring ways to break down barriers and promote a culture of acceptance.





Advocacy and policy initiatives aimed at driving positive change and fostering inclusivity in public facilities.





Leveraging personal narratives and lived experiences to create empathy and understanding in the broader community.

The discussion will be moderated by Edward Steinfeld, SUNY Distinguished Professor in UB’s Department of Architecture, an expert in inclusive design in the built environment and director of UB’s Center for Inclusive Design and Environmental Access (IDEA).



“As a leading research center in inclusive design, we at the IDEA Center recognize the significance of creating spaces that accommodate the needs of all individuals,” Steinfeld says. “This conversation on equitable and inclusive public toilets and locker rooms will contribute to fostering a more accessible and welcoming environment for everyone in our communities.”



Both the symposium and exhibit are open to the public. Panel attendees can join either in person or virtually through an online platform. Questions and active participation from the audience will be encouraged during the Q&A session. Attendees in person will have access to the interactive exhibit on inclusive restrooms and locker rooms before and after the symposium.



This symposium is organized by The IncLOOsion Project, a team of faculty and community members doing research and public education on inclusive restroom design. They include Steinfeld, Beth Tauke, Adam Thibodeaux, and Randy Fernando, faculty at the School of Architecture and Planning who are joined by community members Andrew Gunther and Maya Kirch, plus many alumni and students who contributed through class work in 2022-23.



UB sponsors include the School of Architecture and Planning, UB Office of Inclusive Excellence, IDEA Center, Gender Institute, LGBTQ Faculty and Staff Association, and the Lesbian/Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Alliance. Community sponsors include Evergreen Health and the Pride Center of Western New York.

