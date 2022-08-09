Researchers hone in on a hormone that may drive obesity in postmenopausal women

Heather Ochs-Balcom, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions, poses with the Women's Health Initiative bull statue in Farber Hall on UB's South Campus. The statue features portraits of WHI study participants. Photo: Douglas Levere

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For women approaching menopause, a number of changes begin to occur. One of the most common is an increase in obesity, which, in turn, raises the risk for breast cancer after menopause.

That much is known. What science hasn’t quite figured out yet is the bodily mechanism that causes this obesity, also known as adiposity, to develop during the menopause transition.



Researchers from the University at Buffalo and the University of Arizona have teamed up to find out. The project — funded through a five-year $3.8 million R01 grant from the National Cancer Institute — is honing in on the role follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) plays during menopause and how it contributes to the development of postmenopausal obesity and breast cancer. It is the largest study of its kind in older women.



“Our hypothesis is that follicle stimulating hormone is driving weight gain, and the weight gain increases the risk of breast cancer,” says Heather Ochs-Balcom, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions and a principal investigator on the study with Jennifer W. Bea, PhD, at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Jean Wactawski-Wende, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and dean of UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, is a co-investigator.