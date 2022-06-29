Monitoring COVID-19: Could medicine found in wastewater provide an early warning?

To study medicines in wastewater, UB scientists use the equipment and techniques pictured here to isolate chemical compounds from water samples. Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki / University at Buffalo

Research on wastewater finds that a spike in acetaminophen — the active ingredient in medications like Tylenol — preceded a spike in viral RNA during one COVID-19 wave in Western New York

“We can pull out information from wastewater, but there are still a lot of unknowns about how to interpret the data for public health. We want to test not just biological markers, but also chemical markers... ”

“What’s really exciting is that there’s so much information in wastewater. How can we use this to track diseases for public health? All of these data are complementary. ”

“Wastewater-based disease surveillance is being done worldwide through monitoring of viral RNA. The potential of complementing existing efforts with detection of pharmaceuticals is exciting. There are a lot of opportunities here, though more research is needed. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a pilot project exploring ways to monitor COVID-19, University at Buffalo scientists hunted for pharmaceuticals and viral RNA simultaneously in wastewater in Western New York.

The results of their study, published on May 18 in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, suggest that measuring the concentrations of medicines in wastewater could add another layer to disease-monitoring efforts.

“Wastewater-based disease surveillance is being done worldwide through monitoring of viral RNA,” says lead scientist Diana Aga, PhD, director of the UB RENEW Institute and Henry M. Woodburn Professor of Chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “The potential of complementing existing efforts with detection of pharmaceuticals is exciting. There are a lot of opportunities here, though more research is needed.”

One interesting discovery in the new study involves acetaminophen, a pain reliever and fever reducer that serves as an active ingredient in over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol, Theraflu and other brands.

At all four wastewater treatment plants included in the project, the research found that acetaminophen concentrations in wastewater spiked before other measures of COVID-19 in the community in early 2021, including concentrations of COVID-19 viral RNA in wastewater and the estimated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

For example, at the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, which serves Buffalo and some surrounding suburbs, acetaminophen levels in wastewater spiked about two weeks earlier than levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater. The spike in viral RNA, in turn, preceded the spike in the estimated number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by about a week, scientists say.

“Our biggest finding is that there’s a huge increase in the concentration of acetaminophen, which is used in over-the-counter drugs, that predates the peak of viral RNA in wastewater and the peak in clinical detections in our area during the study period,” Aga says.

“This was very interesting, as it suggests that detection of pharmaceuticals could act as an early warning of a potential disease outbreak in a community,” Aga says. “Our group is one of the first to complement detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater with the levels of pharmaceuticals.”



The research, conducted over several months in 2021, was funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program, designed to engage students in developing solutions to pandemic-related challenges. Lahiruni M. Halwatura, a PhD student in Aga’s lab, was the study’s first author.