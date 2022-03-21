UB to lead $7.5 million project to improve computer chip reliability and security via revolutionary testing advancements

University at Buffalo researchers from multiple departments will play a key role in the new $7.5 million project. Bottom row, from left: Paras Prasad, principal investigator, and Luis Velarde. Middle row, from left: Jonathan Bird, co-principal investigator, Hao Zeng and Mark Swihart. Top row, from left: Andrey Kuzmin, Vasili Perebeinos and Alexander Baev. Credit: Douglas Levere / University at Buffalo

The research, funded by the Department of Defense, focuses on developing new concepts in non-invasive testing and evaluation of semiconductor chips

“UB’s leadership on large collaborative projects provides students with valuable opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research, moving us closer to our goal of situating UB among the Top 25 public research universities in the country. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has been selected by the Department of Defense (DoD) to lead a $7.5 million project to develop new concepts for precision testing of important qualities of semiconductor chips.

Research goals include increasing fundamental understanding of physical processes that could be used to evaluate chip performance and security, and creating new, ultra-sensitive testing strategies that build on this knowledge.

The research is funded by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research through the DoD’s highly competitive Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI).

“Our ambitious MURI project focuses on testing the structure, function, operation and security of the integrated circuits that comprise semiconductor chips,” says UB researcher Paras Prasad, the project’s principal investigator. “We have a great team, and this is exciting work.

“Microelectronic circuits are omnipresent in our lives, from our phones, computers, cars and appliances to all kinds of industrial and military equipment. We will develop new and dramatically improved ways to ensure that computer chips are authentic and will work as expected. This helps to avoid potentially devastating consequences of either intentional or unintentional malfunction of everything from smartphones to fighter jets.”

Prasad, PhD, is SUNY Distinguished Professor in UB’s departments of chemistry, physics, medicine and electrical engineering, and executive director of UB’s Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics (ILPB).

He will coordinate the work of a team of researchers from several institutions, including UB, Columbia University, Boston University, the University of Maryland, the University of Arizona, the University of Central Florida, the National University of Singapore and the University of Cambridge. All partners, including numerous UB scientists and engineers, will make important contributions.