From numbers to networking

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This summer, the University at Buffalo School of Management and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants will again collaborate to give high school students a front-row seat to the real world of accounting.

The Career Opportunities in the Accounting Profession program is a free, two-day mini summer camp for Western New York students in grades 9-12 that will take place June 23-24 on UB’s North Campus.

“During the camp, students will see firsthand how accounting touches every industry and offers countless career paths,” says Lorrie Metzger, clinical assistant professor of accounting and law in the UB School of Management.

The program will feature an engaging series of breakout sessions, guest speakers, firm visits and hands-on activities that will give students a broad overview of accounting education and career opportunities.

“I had the privilege of being in the program and learned that accounting is a broad profession with so much more than bookkeeping,” says Coren A. Mitchell, a former participant who went on to become a CPA and manager at the Bonadio Group. “COAP included workshops that helped me develop the mindset of a business professional before I even graduated high school, not to mention the value of the networking opportunities and lifelong friendships I built during the program.”

Space is limited. Interested students can apply at www.nysscpa.org/coap. For more information, contact Narissa Jones at njones@nysscpa.org.

Founded in 1897, the New York State Society of CPAs is the premier professional accounting association for approximately 21,000 licensed members residing and practicing in New York State, encompassing all areas of public practice, including government, education, health care, real estate, technology, entertainment and industry. It is the oldest — and the third largest — such state society in the U.S.