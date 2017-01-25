University at Buffalo - The State University of New York
Skip to Content

Students Without Borders

A group of 35 UB students from medicine, pharmacy, nursing and physical therapy took part in a medical mission to rural Haiti. See the slide show.

Look Closer

Jamaican-born artist Ebony Patterson’s visually explosive photo tapestries and installations exploring class, gender and race are coming to the UB Art Gallery.

Road to the Future

A $1.2 million NSF grant puts UB in the driver’s seat of research aimed at developing the infrastructure necessary to safely operate self-driving cars.

RSS Calendar Highlight >
JAN
31
2017
Weekly Nutrition Event: Eat Me. Fruits & Veggies.
11:00 a.m.
114 Student Union, North Campus
Research News
Milestones
Campus News
More UB Information
Schools and Colleges >
-
Research >
About UB >
Find People & Departments
Employment
Resources for
Visiting UB >
UB Social Media >
UB Mobile App
Contact Us  |  MyUB  |  Emergency Information
© University at Buffalo. All rights reserved. | Privacy | Accessibility | Comment Guidelines