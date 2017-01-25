University at Buffalo - The State University of New York
Students Without Borders

A group of 35 UB students from medicine, pharmacy, nursing and physical therapy took part in a medical mission to rural Haiti. See the slide show.

A World of Strength

As UB monitors the recent executive order on immigration and refugees, we will continue to support our international students, faculty and staff, and to uphold our long-held belief in campus diversity.

Controlling the Crush

UB engineers are researching how Twitter data can be used to improve passenger flow on subways during major events.

FEB
3
2017
ISSS Workshops for Students: Winter Driving
12:00 p.m.
322 Clemens, North Campus
Research News
Milestones
Campus News
