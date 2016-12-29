- AcademicsRelated Links
- Research
- Global Reach
- Life at UBRelated Links
- Admissions
Making house calls to the homeless isn’t easy. Students at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences show they’re up to the challenge.
As we enter a new year, we look back on some of the groundbreaking research projects that kept UB in the news in 2016.
UB’s pioneering new Neurocognition Science Laboratory is poised to lead research into the impact of virtual reality on learning.
Become part of a preeminent research university that is the leading public university in New York State. Our more than 400 degree programs will help you achieve your goals in life and a career. Work closely with distinguished professors. Make friends from around the world. Discover endless opportunities. Learn what UB has for you.
Whether you’re visiting UB from out of town or from across the city, we can help you plan your visit. Find out how to get here, where to stay, and what to do once you’re on campus. We want to make sure that your visit is successful.
UB is a premier, research-intensive public university dedicated to academic excellence. Our thinking, research, creative activity and people positively impact the world. | Learn More