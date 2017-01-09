University at Buffalo - The State University of New York
Street Healers

Making house calls to the homeless isn’t easy. Students at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences show they’re up to the challenge.

Look Closer

Jamaican-born artist Ebony Patterson’s visually explosive photo tapestries and installations exploring class, gender and race are coming to the UB Art Gallery.

Road to the Future

A $1.2 million NSF grant puts UB in the driver’s seat of research aimed at developing the infrastructure necessary to safely operate self-driving cars.

JAN
22
2017
Creative Arts Initiative Artist in Residence: Open Rehearsal of The Faust Project
10:00 a.m.
B1 Slee, North Campus
Research News
Milestones
Campus News
