University at Buffalo - The State University of New York
Skip to Content

Lines of Communication

Using colorful skeins of yarn, students, faculty and staff celebrated their uniqueness and their interconnectedness during UB’s UNITY event to counter the divisiveness in American politics.

A World of Strength

As UB monitors the recent executive order on immigration and refugees, we will continue to support our international students, faculty and staff, and to uphold our long-held belief in campus diversity.

Controlling the Crush

UB engineers are researching how Twitter data can be used to improve passenger flow on subways during major events.

RSS Calendar Highlight >
FEB
7
2017
Cultural Discoveries: International Tea Time
5:00 p.m.
240 Student Union, North Campus
Research News
Milestones
Campus News
More UB Information
Schools and Colleges >
-
Research >
About UB >
Find People & Departments
Employment
Resources for
Visiting UB >
UB Social Media >
UB Mobile App
Contact Us  |  MyUB  |  Emergency Information
© University at Buffalo. All rights reserved. | Privacy | Accessibility | Comment Guidelines