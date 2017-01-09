University at Buffalo - The State University of New York
Street Healers

Making house calls to the homeless isn’t easy. Students at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences show they’re up to the challenge.

From Vortex Lasers to Beardogs

As we enter a new year, we look back on some of the groundbreaking research projects that kept UB in the news in 2016.

Road to the Future

A $1.2 million NSF grant puts UB in the driver’s seat of research aimed at developing the infrastructure necessary to safely operate self-driving cars.

JAN
18
2017
Information Session: School of Nursing Undergraduate Information Session
3:00 p.m.
Beck Lobby, South Campus
Research News
Milestones
Campus News
