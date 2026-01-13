Study highlights link between hostile racism and suicide risk in young Black men

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Hostile racism, such as overt, aggressive and demeaning racial encounters, is significantly associated with increased suicidality in young Black adult men. But not all experiences with racism examined in a new study affected suicide risk in the same way, according to a University at Buffalo School of Social Work faculty member who was part of the research team.

The study revealed that hostile racism was associated with a 15% increase in suicide ideation and a 13% increase in suicide attempts, while exposure to aversive-hostile racism, which is often more covert and marked by exclusion and hostility in institutional settings, was associated with a 10% decrease in the likelihood of experiencing suicide ideation, though not in suicide attempts. Avoidant racism, such as segregation policies, did not emerge as a predictor of suicide risk for Black emerging adults, ages 18-29.

This age group occupies a unique developmental period characterized by identity exploration, instability, self-focus and evolving social roles. Heightened stress during this period can cause psychological stress and elevate suicide risk, as shown in previous research.

The findings, published in the journal Social Work in Public Health, underscore the complex and multifaceted nature of the relationship between racism and suicidality and the need for nuanced approaches in the areas of mental health research, clinical practice and policy.

“Racism is not a monolithic experience,” says Enoch Azasu, PhD, an assistant professor in the UB School of Social Work, and a paper co-author. “There are different classes of racism, ranging from microaggressions to systemic exclusion, all affecting people in different ways, and those effects have particularly damaging psychological consequences for this population.”

The study was conducted in St. Louis, a city whose history of residential segregation and systemic racism came into sharp national focus following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson, making it a critical context for examining how different forms of racism affect mental health outcomes. The study was co-authored by Azasu, Sean Joe, PhD, professor of social development at Washington University in St. Louis, and Robert O. Motley Jr., PhD, assistant professor of social work at Boston College. At the time of the research, all three were affiliated with the Race and Opportunity Lab at Washington University in St. Louis.

Azasu says that future research using longitudinal methods, tracking effects over time, is needed to better understand how racism influences mental health outcomes. Furthermore, social workers should deepen their understanding of racism and the nature of its varying effects.

“Effective interventions require culturally attuned African-centered approaches that can improve self-concept, cultural identity and emotional coping,” he says. “The more we understand about different classes of racism, the better equipped we'll be to develop targeted interventions that address the specific mental health needs of Black emerging adults.”

The study used computer-assisted surveys given to 300 Black emerging adults in the St. Louis metropolitan area, all of whom were attending either a university or community college. Participants were asked about suicidal thoughts and planning, and suicide attempts.

To distinguish among the different types of racism, the researchers used the 18 item Classes of Racism, a psychological measure that helps quantify exposure to specific classes of racist events in order to assess their impact on someone’s mental and physical health.

“Understanding the tone and intensity of these racism-based experiences provides critical insight in their psychological impact and allows us to more effectively address this as a public health priority,” says Azasu. “While this research highlights serious concerns, it’s important to note that strong cultural identity, family support and spirituality serve as protective factors that can buffer against these harmful effects.”