U.S. News Best Colleges rankings place UB 36th among public universities

Release Date: September 23, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. News & World Report has once again ranked the University at Buffalo among the nation’s top public colleges and universities.
UB is tied for No. 36 among 225 public universities in the 2026 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, published today. UB comes in at No. 75 in best national universities, which includes major public and private colleges and universities nationwide.
Several UB schools saw their undergraduate program rankings climb this year, including:
The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ undergraduate engineering program also ranks highly again this year; it’s 33rd among public universities and 57th nationally.
UB continues to fare well in U.S. News’ Best Value Schools category, coming in at No. 40 among public universities and 125th nationally.
In Top Performers on Social Mobility, a measure of how successful colleges and universities are at graduating students from low socioeconomic backgrounds who receive federal Pell Grants, UB ranks 40th among public universities and 49th nationally.
UB also remains a Best College for Veterans, coming in at No. 35 among public universities and No. 45 overall.
David J. Hill
Director of Media Relations
Public Health, Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning, Sustainability
Tel: 716-645-4651
davidhil@buffalo.edu