It’s a historic fall as UB welcomes record first-year class

A total of 5,019 undergraduate students are enrolled at UB this fall, marking an increase of nearly 21% over last year and surpassing the previous record by 822 students. Photo: Douglas Levere

“What makes UB different is that we are not only New York’s flagship public research university, but also home to anchor assets that resonate with students and families. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buoyed by a record of more than 45,000 applications, the University at Buffalo this fall has welcomed its largest first-year class in history. A total of 5,019 undergraduate students enrolled, marking an increase of nearly 21% over last year and surpassing the previous record by 822 students.

This entering class is also among the most broadly representative in UB’s history, both domestically and internationally.

UB’s enrollment of 30,400 students makes this the seventh consecutive year the university has achieved its goal of total enrollment of 30,000. UB’s enrollment figures are now official.

UB’s undergraduate students primarily come from New York State. The university increased its enrollment of first-year undergraduate students from several regions, including Western New York, Metro New York, the Albany region and Central New York. UB also increased enrollment of transfer students, first-year international students and out-of-state domestic students.

With a gain of more than 900 students, UB’s undergraduate enrollment now stands at 20,034, up from 19,106 last fall.

In addition, 30% of UB’s undergraduates are first-generation students, more than half receive financial aid, and more than a third are Pell grant eligible.

These increases, UB officials say, resulted from the UB admissions team’s coordinated outreach in areas throughout New York State and beyond, supported by marketing efforts that emphasized UB’s designation as New York’s flagship university and the vast opportunities available to students.

These activities were further strengthened by the collective efforts of UB’s enrollment teams, Student Life staff, advising staff and faculty who together played a vital role in welcoming and supporting students throughout the enrollment process, according to Christopher Connor, UB’s vice provost for enrollment management.

“This record-breaking first-year class is a testament to what we can achieve when the entire university community comes together with a shared purpose,” he said, adding that parents and prospective students are particularly interested in the many ways in which a UB education stands out.

“What makes UB different is that we are not only New York’s flagship public research university, but also home to anchor assets that resonate with students and families,” Connor said. “The launch of Empire AI, a groundbreaking statewide consortium headquartered at UB, positions us at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation. Combined with our pioneering Department of AI and Society and the Startup and Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone LaunchPad, these initiatives are driving unprecedented momentum and student mobility toward Buffalo.”

In addition to the strength of UB’s faculty and its academic programs, these initiatives showcase UB’s leadership at the intersection of technology, ethics, entrepreneurship and innovation — preparing students not just for today’s careers, but for the opportunities that will define the future, Connor notes.

“This first-year class reflects that vision,” he said, “and it reinforces UB’s position as a destination for the best and brightest from across New York State, the nation and the world.”

The increase in students has touched nearly every academic unit at UB. The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences remains the largest share, with 1,414 first-year students. The College of Arts and Sciences surged to 1,203 students, a 30% increase from last fall. The School of Nursing, meanwhile, saw the most dramatic growth, doubling to 285 students.

The average high school grade-point average among this year’s class is 92, while the average SAT score increased about 10 points to 1,305.

Like most major research universities across the country, UB is experiencing a decline of students in international graduate STEM programs due to visa processing delays and challenges securing visa appointments, as well as labor market conditions in the U.S., particularly within the tech sector.

Specifically, UB anticipates a decline of about 1,000 international students — mostly at the master’s level and in STEM majors — but will still enroll a robust 4,087 international students from more than 100 countries this fall. Importantly, UB’s rapid rate of international graduate enrollment growth in recent years, which far outpaced many of its peers, has also contributed to the sharper correction now being seen, Connor notes.

“UB has long been a leader in welcoming students from around the world,” Connor says, adding that “The University at Buffalo remains a top destination for international students, especially those pursuing advanced degrees in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence and data sciences, cybersecurity, management and the health and biomedical sciences.”

The university will continue to support its international students by providing visa guidance and scholarships, discussing the potential for deferring enrollment to the spring, and preparation for careers in a competitive global economy.

“Even as enrollment patterns shift, UB’s academic excellence and innovative programs ensure it remains a premier global destination where students and scholars shape the future of knowledge and discovery,” says Connor.