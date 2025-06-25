UB tops New York State public colleges in QS World University Rankings

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is the top-ranked public university in New York State in the QS World University Rankings 2026 released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The rankings position UB 33rd among all public colleges and universities in the U.S. — up four spots from last year — and 64th among U.S. public and private institutions, an improvement of five spots from a year ago.

Globally, UB jumped 56 spots to No. 410 among the world’s most prominent public and private colleges and universities.

The rankings are based on a weighted index of themes, with research and discovery, which includes indicators for academic reputation and faculty citations, accounting for 50%, followed by employability and outcomes (20%), global engagement (15%), learning experience (10%), and sustainability (5%).

Highlights of UB’s indicator rankings among U.S. public colleges and universities include ranking 12th in international student population, 13th in sustainability, 27th in faculty citations, 31st in employment outcomes, and 37th in academic reputation.