UB Theatre and Dance Announces Spring 2025 Season

Join the University at Buffalo (UB) Department of Theatre and Dance for a season of dance, musicals and drama. Nationally recognized directors, choreographers and faculty work with emerging student talent to produce innovative original productions that entertain audiences and explore the human condition. The 2024-2025 season includes performances at the UB Center for the Arts (UBCFA) and at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, both on UB’s North campus. The UB Theatre and Dance 2024–2025 season is sponsored in part by Fox Run at Orchard Park, celebrating its sixth year in support of the department. Ticket prices for all shows

“A Crack in the Egg” (A New Rock Musical)

Created by Jeremy Meyers and John DellaContrada

Instrumental Compositions by Prairie Pavement (Jack Chadwick, Sal Constantin, Dylan Lumb and Owen Shotwell)

Inspired by “The Egg” by Andy Weir

Directed by Jeremy Meyers as part of the department’s Student Directed Series Feb. 7–8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets for “A Crack in the Egg”

God decides humanity is going to end. Ian Voe Meyer, a recently deceased heart surgeon, must be the one to pull the plug. Ian will be the last soul to exist in the cycle of human reincarnation, leaving the rest of the world to fade away. To demonstrate the ugliness of humanity to Ian, God takes him through his chaotic home life and across time and space into past lives. Will Ian challenge God’s decision or will he be the final casualty in the long line of human rebirth? Due to mature content, language and themes, including references to death and suicide, the production is recommended for ages 13+.

“Ernest and the Pale Moon”

Written by Oliver Lansley on behalf of Les Enfants Terribles

Directed by Sophia Vessecchia as part of our Student Directed Series Feb. 14–15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets for “Ernest and the Pale Moon”

Inspired by the likes of Edgar Allan Poe and Alfred Hitchcock, “Ernest and the Pale Moon” is a spinechilling tale of obsession and murder based upon a short story by Oliver Lansley about a man who spends his days watching the beautiful young woman who lives in the apartment block opposite. Upon seeing her with another man he is thrown into a jealous rage and driven to murder, though all is not what it may at first seem and slowly Ernest’s guilt sends him on a spiraling descent into madness. “Ernest and the Pale Moon” is recommended for ages 12+.

Content Warning: Murder, sounds of gunshots and war. “Ernest and the Pale Moon” is presented by arrangement with Les Enfants Terribles.

“Chamber Music”

By Arthur Kopit

Directed by Jo Yanko as part of our Student Directed Series

Feb. 21 and 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets for “Chamber Music”

This strange meeting features The Woman in the Safari Outfit, the Woman in Armor (she has barracks language down pat, wears rusty armor, is called Joan of Arc and carries a big crucifix), the Woman with the Gavel and others. The business at hand is how to attack the men's ward before they attack the women and devour them like cannibals? A ruse is needed so they kill the Aviatrix named Amelia Earhart. This exercise causes them to lose the strand of their thought and forget why they did it. “Chamber Music” is intended for a mature audience due to intense adult themes. Content Note: The depictions of mental health issues among the patients as well as their treatment can be disturbing. “Chamber Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Zodiaque Dance Company Celebration 50 Spring Program

Co-Directed by Kerry Ring and Michael Deeb Weaver

Feb. 27 –March 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

March 2, 2025 at 2 p.m.*

Morning Program: Feb. 28, 2025 at 10 a.m.**

UBCFA Drama Theatre

Tickets for Zodiaque Dance Company Celebration 50 Spring Program

Zodiaque Dance Company is UB’s eminent pre-professional dance company. Join us in celebrating five decades of innovative, creative performances at the 50th Anniversary concerts this spring at UBCFA! In keeping with Zodiaque’s mission, the spring program will feature a diverse array of dance styles across two acts, created by a varied and accomplished group of choreographers. The concert is under the co-direction of faculty members Kerry Ring and Michael Deeb Weaver, who will also set works. The performance will showcase collaborations with our Theatre Design and Technology program who will provide new set, costume, lighting and projection designs. *UB Dance Day is Sun. Mar. 2. All standard ticketing options are available plus a special $32 UB Dance Day Ticket, which includes: A participatory pre-show workshop for ages 14 and up in the UBCFA Dance Studios (Rooms B82 & B82 in the basement of building). Arrive at noon in the hallway outside of the Dance Studios (rooms B82 and B84) for check-in.

A dance class focusing on movement presented in the 2pm performance and observation of company warm up, plus Q&A with UB dance majors. No specific dancewear required. Come dressed to move.

Admission to "Zodiaque Dance Company Celebration 50 Spring Program" 2 p.m. performance in the Drama Theatre.

Questions: Email Professor Kerry Ring: kring2@buffalo.edu **The general public is welcome to attend the morning program. Tickets may be purchased online or in person at the Box Office. Schools and senior centers may purchase discounted group tickets for $8 each by contacting: rjf3@buffalo.edu. Backstage tours for groups are available upon request.

“Fefu and Her Friends”

By Maria Irene Fornes

Directed by Lindsay Brandon-Hunter

Mar. 6 - 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 8 - 9, 2025 at 2 p.m.

UBCFA Black Box Theatre

Tickets for “Fefu and Her Friends”

One of Off-Broadway’s best-loved plays, originally directed by the author. The audience follows the lives of eight women. For this play, María Irene Fornés received one of her nine Obie awards. “A wonderful, important play.” ⁠—⁠Susan Sontag “One of the most powerful plays written about the mysteries and shared hallucinations of the female experience.” ⁠—⁠L A Weekly “Though written in 1977, the message of ‘Fefu and Her Friends’ remains ever the same: women don’t know what to do with feminism. Or rather, they don’t know what to do with themselves. It’s a strange, unsettling play, not least because the strong women characters are at a loss with each other and with themselves. Without a man to center around, they disintegrate into cattiness and then madness. Fefu is probably deranged to begin with. She ‘pretends’ to shoot her husband with a gun that may or may not be loaded. She likes men better than women and in fact finds women ‘loathsome.’ Fefu and her friends are a group of society women, circa 1935. They’re bored and affected in the manner of wealthy women who have too much free time.” ⁠—⁠Jenny Sandman, CurtainUp “Fefu and Her Friends” is recommended for ages 14+. Content notes: The production includes prop firearms and the sound of gunshots and includes depictions of death, distress due to mental illness (including hallucination) and discussion of acquired physical disability. “Fefu and Her Friends” is presented by arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing, Inc.

ChoreoLab

Directed by Anne Burnidge

Choreographers TBA

Mar. 28–29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 29–30, 2025 at 2 p.m.

UBCFA

Black Box Theatre

Tickets for Chorelab

Now in its sixth season, ChoreoLab is a performance and choreographic research laboratory for faculty, graduate and undergraduate dance students and guest artists. Dedicated to fostering a diverse, creative environment to explore movement, the program embraces contemporary trends, while supporting dancers investigating the role of dance within society and culture. ChoreoLab provides versatile opportunities for UB students that reflect the current dance landscape. The spring program will include a sizable cohort of student performers and technical crew, including both undergraduate and graduate students.

MFA Dance Thesis Concert

Directed by Rebecca Chaleff

Choreographers: Joshua Ikechukwu, Amelia Rojek and Dani Schofer

April 4–5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

UBCFACenter for the Arts

Black Box Theatre

Tickets for MFA Dance Thesis Concert

The annual MFA Dance Thesis Concert will feature the premier of new works by MFA Dance candidates Joshua Ikechukwu, Amelia Rojek and Dani Schofer. The production showcases the culmination of the trio’s creative research from their thesis projects, a requirement for the conferral of the degree Master of Fine Arts. The concert features collaborations with designers, technologists and the student performers. The Master of Fine Arts in Dance is the equivalent of the PhD in a scholarly discipline and represents the synthesis of years of study and the honing of artistic sensibilities. The MFA Dance Thesis Concert is an opportunity to see new works by the next generation of doers, makers and thinkers in the field.

“The Secretaries” A Theatre Studio Ensemble Production

A Five Lesbian Brothers play written by Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey and Lisa Kron

Directed by Janet Werther

Apr. 11–12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

UBCFA Rehearsal Workshop

Tickets for The Secretaries

Something's rotten in Big Bone! Pretty Patty Johnson is thrilled to join the secretarial pool at the Cooney Lumber Mill under the iron-fisted leadership of sultry office manager Susan Curtis. But she soon begins to feel that all is not right—the enforced diet of Slim-Fast shakes, the strange clicking language between the girls, the monthly disappearance of a lumberjack. By the time Patty discovers murder is part of these office killers' skill set, it's too late to turn back! In the guise of satiric exploitation-horror, The Secretaries takes an unflinching look at the warping cultural expectations of femininity. “The Secretaries” premiered at the WOW Cafe in New York City in December 1993 under the direction of Kate Stafford. “‘The Secretaries’ is a sustained, amusing look at the fine line between aggression and assertiveness. – The New Yorker "95 minutes of gritty, bawdy, bloody humor pregnant with incisive social commentary." – San Francisco Examiner Due to strong language, depictions of alcohol use and other sensitive content, “The Secretaries” is recommended for a mature audience. “The Secretaries” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

“The Pajama Game”

Book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell

Music and Lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Based on the novel “7 ½ cents” by Richard Bissell

Directed and Choreographed by James Beaudry

Music Direction by Matt Marco April 25–26, 2025 and May 2–3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

April 27, 2025 and May 3–4, 2025 at 2 p.m.

Morning Program: April 25, 2025 at 10 a.m.*

UBCFA Center for the Arts

Drama Theatre

Tickets for The Pajama Game

A union strike at a pajama factory generates plenty of steam heat in this toe-tapping, comedic love story. “The Pajama Game” was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half of a century later, claimed the award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. With an energetic score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (“Damn Yankees”), “The Pajama Game” is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway." Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well. Featuring plenty of fun and splashy production numbers, including a comic "dream ballet," “The Pajama Game” is filled with standout featured roles and a large ensemble, making it a perfect choice for high schools and community theatres. This perennial favorite is a surefire crowd-pleaser and a glowing example of solid, classic musical comedy. “The Pajama Game” is rated PG by Music Theatre International. Content note: This production has mild stage violence and depicts alcohol use. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will also be provided for the May 3, 2 p.m. public performance. *The general public is welcome to attend the morning program. Tickets may be purchased online or in person at the Box Office. Schools and senior centers may purchase discounted group tickets for $8 each by emailing rjf3@buffalo.edu. Backstage tours for groups are available upon request. “The Pajama Game” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Dancers Workshop

Directed by Shannon Brien as part of our Student Directed Series

May 8–10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

May 10, 2025 at 2 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets for Dancers Workshop

Founded in 1977, Dancers Workshop is an annual student-run showcase led by UB Dance majors, extending to all undergraduates, for a unique dance show experience. The 49th installment includes work from a substantial cohort of choreographers working with a sizable cast of dancers in a variety of styles. Dancers Workshop is a fun way to celebrate diverse talent at UB beyond the Department of Theatre and Dance and to commemorate the end of a successful year for all students.

Senior Dance Showcase

Directed by Kelly Quinn and NJ Wingo as part of our Student Directed Series

May 11, 2025 at 4 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets for Senior Dance Showcase

The annual Senior Dance Showcase provides graduating dance majors with a final opportunity to perform their own choreography for the community before their future professional endeavors in the arts. The program features more than a dozen graduating seniors who appear primarily in solo works, as well as in collaborative group pieces, as they take the UB stage a final time. Senior Dance Showcase is student-directed and produced.

