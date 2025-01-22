UB Department of Geology is now the Department of Earth Sciences

Tracy Gregg, chair of the newly named Department of Earth Sciences, says the name change will better reflect the department's research and enhance recruitment. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

Tracy Gregg stands at the head of a table of students and holds a topographical globe.

“We study the whole Earth, and want our department name to reflect that. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Department of Geology is about much more than rocks and minerals.

Its faculty and students perform cutting-edge research on everything from how glaciers react to climate change, to how molten lava behaves during volcanic eruptions. A few of them even helped NASA photograph last year’s total solar eclipse.

To better reflect this, the department will now be known as the Department of Earth Sciences.

The change was approved Wednesday (Jan. 15) by President Satish K. Tripathi on a recommendation from A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. This comes after department faculty voted unanimously for the change last year.

“People hear the word ‘geology’ and they think ‘rocks.’ We study the whole Earth, and want our department name to reflect that,” says Tracy Gregg, PhD, professor and chair of the department, which is within the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The change also better aligns UB with its fellow Association of American Universities (AAU) members. Most use some version of “Earth Sciences” for their geoscience departments.