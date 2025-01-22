UB Department of Geology is now the Department of Earth Sciences

Tracy Gregg, chair of the newly named Department of Earth Sciences, says the name change will better reflect the department's research and enhance recruitment. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

Tracy Gregg, chair of the newly named Department of Earth Sciences, says the name change will better reflect the department's research and enhance recruitment. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

Name change will better reflect department’s breadth of research, from glaciers to lava

By Tom Dinki

Release Date: January 22, 2025

Photo: Douglas Levere
“We study the whole Earth, and want our department name to reflect that. ”
Tracy Gregg, professor and chair
University at Buffalo Department of Earth Sciences

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Department of Geology is about much more than rocks and minerals. 

Its faculty and students perform cutting-edge research on everything from how glaciers react to climate change, to how molten lava behaves during volcanic eruptions. A few of them even helped NASA photograph last year’s total solar eclipse.

To better reflect this, the department will now be known as the Department of Earth Sciences.

The change was approved Wednesday (Jan. 15) by President Satish K. Tripathi on a recommendation from A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. This comes after department faculty voted unanimously for the change last year.

“People hear the word ‘geology’ and they think ‘rocks.’ We study the whole Earth, and want our department name to reflect that,” says Tracy Gregg, PhD, professor and chair of the department, which is within the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The change also better aligns UB with its fellow Association of American Universities (AAU) members. Most use some version of “Earth Sciences” for their geoscience departments.

Zoom image: Wordmark for UB's Department of Earth Sciences Wordmark for UB's Department of Earth Sciences.

Conversations with the department’s current and past undergraduate students suggest that the name change will more effectively communicate what the department does.

“Changing our name should enhance recruitment of both undergraduate and graduate students with diverse interests and backgrounds,” Gregg says. “Many students are vitally interested in helping mitigate the environmental hazards affecting our planet today, and rigorous, holistic study of the Earth is the best way to understand how to do that.”

The department recently launched a first-in-the-nation master’s degree in computational earth sciences. The program is aimed at both earth sciences graduates who want to develop expertise in computational research and computer science graduates who would like to apply those skills to earth sciences.

Gregg says the name change will be reflected on university signage and websites in the coming weeks.

Zoom image: Members of the department, including then-PhD student Avriel Schweinsberg, conducted field work in Greenland in 2016 to better understand the region's response to past climate change. Photo: Jason Briner/University at Buffalo Researchers stand near a body of water in Greenland.

Members of the department, including then-PhD student Avriel Schweinsberg, conducted field work in Greenland in 2016 to better understand the region's response to past climate change. Photo: Jason Briner/University at Buffalo

Zoom image: Assistant geology professor Stephan Kolzenburg conducts experiments at UB's Geohazards Field Station in the Town of Ashford in 2022. His research focuses on understanding the physical processes of lava. Photo: Douglas Levere/Univeristy at Buffalo A team working with Stephan Kolzenburg, assistant professor of geology, conducted some experiments at UBs Geohazards Field Station in the Town of Ashford, south of Buffalo, in July 2022. Kolzenburgs research focuses on understanding the physical processes in the fields of volcanology, igneous petrology and geo-materials science. \r\rPhotographer: Douglas Levere.

Assistant geology professor Stephan Kolzenburg conducts experiments at UB's Geohazards Field Station in the Town of Ashford in 2022. His research focuses on understanding the physical processes of lava. Photo: Douglas Levere/Univeristy at Buffalo

