Media Advisory: UB Dental School Hosts ‘Give Kids A Smile’ Feb. 7

Approximately 100 preschoolers and elementary school children will receive free oral health screenings, fluoride treatments and more during the 24th annual "Give Kids A Smile" event. Photo: Douglas Levere

24th annual event with SUNY Erie Dental Hygiene program part of Children’s Dental Health Month

“Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children with good oral health.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine is partnering with the SUNY Erie Dental Hygiene program to offer free oral health screenings, fluoride treatments and more to very young patients on Friday, Feb. 7, when it hosts “Give Kids A Smile” (GKAS). The 24th annual event will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Squire and Harriman halls on UB’s South Campus. This year’s theme is “Be Our Guest for Healthy Smiles.”

Approximately 100 preschool and elementary school children will arrive in busses from Tuscarora Elementary School in Lewiston and Holy Cross Head Start in Buffalo for the American Dental Association (ADA)-sponsored program.

The schedule for the day runs as follows:

· 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Education demonstrations in the Harriman Hall ballroom and the Squire Hall pediatric clinic (first floor) and postgraduate clinic (third floor). Activities include:

o brushing and flossing demonstrations

o games

o cavity screenings and fluoride varnish

· 10 a.m. to noon — Princess Belle from Emmalee’s Memories will present a story time and lead children in sing-alongs

· 11:30 a.m. — Lunch

Here is a map of the South Campus.

On-site dental school media contacts:

· Edward Morrison, chief marketing officer, 716-955-0393

· Sarah Smykowski, associate director of communications and web, 716-725-2908

Held the first Friday in February, GKAS kicks off National Children’s Dental Health Month with the purpose of providing oral health treatments to underserved children and teaching them the correct way to brush and floss their teeth.

Cavities are the most common chronic disease of childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is why the dental screenings, treatments and tutorials the dental school faculty and students provide during GKAS are so important.

“We know that untreated cavities not only cause children pain, they also can lead to problems with speaking, eating and socializing,” said Meelin Dian Chin Kit-Wells, clinical associate professor of pediatric and community dentistry who is coordinating the event. “Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children with good oral health.”

To date, UB has treated more than 10,000 children through the GKAS program.

The UB and SUNY Erie faculty members, dental students and dental hygiene students participating in the event have volunteered not only to provide the children with cavity checks, X-rays and fluoride treatment but also to make oral health fun and accessible with games and other interactive activities.

“Providing access to quality care and making dental visits fun are our Give Kids A Smile goals,” said Ellyce Clonan, clinical assistant professor of pediatric and community dentistry who previously worked for the ADA. “Children should be excited to see their dentist. At this annual event, we hope our visitors understand that they are our special guests. A trip to the dentist doesn’t have to be scary.”

At the end of the morning activities, children who have a parent present may stay for free operative care, including fillings and extractions, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The ADA and Colgate are the national sponsors of Give Kids A Smile. Locally, Colvin Cleaners and the Eighth District Dental Society are also serving as sponsors this year.