UB pediatric surgeon performs life-changing procedure on newborn

Jessical Li assisted Michael Markiewicz with his surgery in July performed on an infant born in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a rare craniofacial condition. Photo courtesy of Michael Markiewicz

Mandibular distraction, led by UB’s Michael Markiewicz, enables Israeli baby to breathe, eat on her own

Michael Markiewicz, professor and Feagans Endowed Chair of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

“They have a wonderful surgical team at Sheba, but they don’t do this procedure for children this young. When trying to help them find a surgeon, I learned that no hospital in Israel does.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The newborn was struggling to breathe.

Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in July with Pierre Robin Sequence, a rare craniofacial condition that consists of upper airway obstruction, the 3-day-old baby girl was in danger. A tracheostomy looked like the only solution.

The hospital treating her, Sheba Medical Center, is ranked as a top medical facility in the world. However, the standard of care in Israel is to perform a tracheostomy and then mandibular distraction, or lengthening of the jaw, later in life. This contrasts to the United States, where mandibular distraction is often offered in the first few weeks of life with the goal of avoiding a tracheostomy.

At the urging of the baby’s parents, the medical center connected with Michael Markiewicz, DDS, MD, MPH, professor and Feagans Endowed Chair of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, who is a leading expert in mandibular distraction.

“At birth, the baby was not breathing well on her own,” Markiewicz said. “They have a wonderful surgical team at Sheba, but they don’t do this procedure for children this young. When trying to help them find a surgeon, I learned that no hospital in Israel does.”

A specialist in pediatric craniomaxillofacial surgery who also serves as the clinical co-director of the Laurence C. Wright Craniofacial Center at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, and as an attending surgeon in the Department of Head and Neck/Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Markiewicz has performed the procedure numerous times locally and elsewhere.

Robin Sequence is characterized by a small, underdeveloped jaw and a tongue positioned back in the mouth. It affects an infant’s ability to breathe, eat and swallow.

The mandibular distraction procedure involves small cuts to the lower jaw and insertion of a device that lengthens the jaw up to 3 centimeters. This enables the muscles associated with the lower jaw to come forward, opening up the airway and relieving upper airway obstruction, Markiewicz explained.

“In the majority of cases, we can get these patients to breathe on their own,” he said.

Fortunately, that was the case with this baby girl.

“The baby did well,” he said. “Just a few days after surgery, the breathing tube was removed and she began eating, drinking and breathing on her own.”