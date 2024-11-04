Media Briefing: UB experts to provide post-Election Day analysis on Wednesday morning

Experts from political science and law will discuss the 2024 presidential campaign, local and national races

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo faculty experts will be available Wednesday morning to provide post-Election Day analysis of the 2024 presidential campaign, as well as local and national races. When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Where: 142 Crofts Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus. Who: UB political science and legal experts Manoj Mate, JD, PhD, professor of law. Mate’s interdisciplinary research focuses on constitutional law, election law and voting rights, state constitutions and federalism, and comparative constitutional law.

Jacob Neiheisel, PhD, associate professor of political science. Neiheisel studies political communication and campaigns; this include campaign ads, electoral strategy, voter turnout, voter sentiment and more.

Harvey Palmer, PhD, associate professor of political science. Palmer’s research focuses on elections, voting behavior and public opinion from American and comparative perspectives.

Media Contact Information