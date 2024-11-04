Media Briefing: UB experts to provide post-Election Day analysis on Wednesday morning

News & information from UB, New York's flagship university
Release Date: November 4, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo faculty experts will be available Wednesday morning to provide post-Election Day analysis of the 2024 presidential campaign, as well as local and national races.
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Where: 142 Crofts Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus.
Who: UB political science and legal experts
Douglas Sitler
Associate Director of National/International Media Relations
Faculty Experts
Tel: 716-645-9069
drsitler@buffalo.edu