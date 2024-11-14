UB joins student-focused University Innovation Alliance

Students taking part in UB's CULTURE program pose for a photo at the entrance to Niagara Falls State Park during a recent trip to the park as part of orientation and team-building activities. CULTURE (“Creating Undergraduate Learning Through Unity, Resources and Equity”), established with funding obtained through a grant from the University Innovation Alliance, offers support to historically underserved and underrepresented students who are not affiliated with other campus support services or programs at the university. Photo: Leah Barney

UB is the sole New York institution in the 17-member alliance, which promotes student success, especially among underrepresented groups

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo has joined University Innovation Alliance (UIA), a pioneering consortium of U.S. public research universities dedicated to fostering student success among underrepresented, first-generation and disadvantaged students.

UIA announced UB’s inclusion in the alliance earlier this month. It is the sole higher education institution in New York among UIA’s 17 member campuses nationwide.

“Over the past decade, UIA has been able to serve tens of thousands of students across the country, by working alongside each other to find, test and scale the innovations that help students succeed,” said Bridget Burns, founding CEO of UIA. “We’re excited to welcome the University at Buffalo, which shares our deep commitment to holding ourselves accountable to the students we serve. We look forward to learning from UB’s own successes in serving students better. When we collaborate, students win.”

“The University at Buffalo remains steadfast in our commitment to provide all students, including those from historically underrepresented backgrounds, with transformative educational experiences that prepare them to live and lead in a global world,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “At the same time, UB is deeply invested in developing innovative, research-based solutions that address societal challenges. Our membership in the University Innovation Alliance will greatly enhance these efforts and ensure that we continue to achieve greater societal impact.”

UIA develops and disseminates proven measures to help member schools retain and graduate more students of color and more low-income students, as well as increase the numbers of those who are the first in their families to attend college. The organization has made impressive strides in meeting these goals since it was established in 2014.

For example, the 11 founding institutions saw a 29% increase in the total number of graduates; an 89% jump in graduates of color; and a 41% rise in the number of disadvantaged, or low-income, students since 2011-12, the baseline year established for this analysis.

“Participating in UIA positions UB within universities nationwide that are committed to improving undergraduate student success and degree completion through innovation and transformational change,” said Ann Bisantz, dean of undergraduate education at UB, who serves as UIA liaison.

Joining her as UIA liaison is Brian Hamluk, UB vice president for student life.

“Student success and retention is a significant priority for us at the University at Buffalo,” he said. “Membership in the University Innovation Alliance allows UB to enhance our work in this area through collaboration and knowledge-sharing with other institutions that are focused on these critical areas.

He added: “This is a unique opportunity for us to realize both institutional benefits at UB, as well as collective impact across the higher education landscape.”

UB is already tapping into the UIA’s resources.

For example, UB leveraged funding through a UIA grant to support a new initiative, Creating Undergraduate Learning Through Unity, Resources and Equity, or CULTURE. Housed in the Cora P. Maloney Center, CULTURE offers support to historically underserved and underrepresented students who are not affiliated with other campus support services or programs at the university. This new program supports the implementation of recommendations of the UB President’s Advisory Council on Race.

Additionally, UIA is also supporting two UB natural sciences faculty members – Benedikt Harrer, clinical associate professor of physics, and Lara Hutson, associate teaching professor of biological sciences – as they investigate how to improve in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curricula and pedagogy.

In addition to Tripathi, Bisantz and Hamluk, Lindsey Hallman, director of academic initiatives in the Office of Undergraduate Education, and Samantha Smith, director of UB TrACE, will each serve as UIA fellows.