UB Center for the Arts Presents Art in the Open

Showcasing University Artists Invites the Community to Explore Where Art is Made and Experienced at UB

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 | Free and Open to the Public

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) will open its doors to the public and campus community to experience the energy and diversity of UB’s artistic hub. “Celebrating 30 Years of Memorable Experiences,” the Center’s anniversary kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5–8 p.m., with free performances of music, dance, musical theatre and film, plus open studios, gallery exhibitions, installations and opportunities to meet university artists.

“Fitting Room”, an exhibition of San Francisco artist Maria A. Guzman Capron, is on view in the first floor gallery, with tactile, textural wall works, as well as new site-specific moveable curtains and a large-scale commissioned piece. Who Told You That You Were Naked?,” featuring Buffalo’s Gary l. Wolf’s compelling work, delves into themes of vulnerability, privacy and surveillance.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, Art in the Open offers an incredible opportunity to highlight the artistic talents of our faculty and students and to invite everyone to explore the region’s largest multidisciplinary arts center,” says executive director Jamie Enser. “We’re excited to welcome our community to experience firsthand the creativity and energy that make the Center for the Arts such a vibrant hub for the arts.”

Complimentary refreshments will be offered in the atrium while DJ Moe Optimus Prime, vocalists, musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. The UBCFA is located on UB’s North campus. Parking is free in the designated lots adjacent to the center.

For a full listing of participating artists, activities and schedule, visit ubcfa.org.

General Schedule of events:

5 p.m. | Doors and Studios Open

Enjoy dance, music and musical theatre performances

Explore studios, performance, art-making spaces and labs

Visit art exhibitions, installations and wall murals

Tour backstage spaces

View films and digital projects

7:30 p.m. | Studios Close and Performances Continue in Atrium

Join the artists, meet fellow UB students and guests for mingling!

Presented by the Center for the Arts in collaboration with the departments of Art, Arts Management, UB Art Galleries, Media Study, Music and Theatre and Dance.