Media Advisory: UB President Tripathi to deliver annual State of the University address Oct. 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi will deliver his annual State of the University address at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, on UB’s North Campus.

Members of the media are invited to cover Tripathi’s speech, which will be attended by members of the university community as well as civic and community leaders and elected officials.



During his address, Tripathi will highlight the significant progress UB — New York’s flagship university — has made in the past year, touching on the major research, scholarly and creative achievements of faculty, students and staff, and their impacts on the region, country and world.

Tripathi will also highlight UB’s progress in modernizing the research, clinical, living, and learning environments, and the university’s role in the region’s economic revitalization.

What: UB President Satish K. Tripathi’s annual State of the University address.

When: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Where: Lippes Concert Hall at Slee Hall on the UB North Campus (see map).