UB breaks ground on Russell L. Agrusa Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials gathered Tuesday morning at the University at Buffalo to break ground on Russell L. Agrusa Hall, a new student-focused engineering building on North Campus.

The building honors Agrusa, a UB alumnus and retired software executive who last year committed $40 million to UB. It will accommodate the continued growth of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, where enrollment has surged to approximately 7,500 students, up 46% from 2013.

“Russell L. Agrusa Hall will have a transformative impact on our School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and our university community,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi.

“Consider the collaborations that will form there and contribute to economic prosperity and vitality in the region, state and well beyond; the students who will be educated there and go on to lead in their fields; the innovations that will take root there, producing the technologies of tomorrow. On behalf of all of us at UB, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to UB alumnus Russ Agrusa for this historic gift, and to Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Representative Tim Kennedy and the Western New York state delegation for their enduring support of UB and our mission of excellence,” Tripathi added.

Agrusa, who received an electrical engineering degree from UB in 1976, resides in the Boston area. He is the founder and retired CEO of ICONICS, Inc.

“The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has been a significant part of my life for many years. As a student, it instilled in me the knowledge and confidence to pursue my goals. As an alumnus, it has become an integral part of my identity, beginning when I and my late wife Paula were approached by Tim Siderakis and Mark Karwan over 24 years ago,” said Agrusa. “I’ve been supportive and involved with the school ever since. It is a privilege to support the university in establishing this new learning center for future thought leaders in engineering and computer science, and it’s my honor that my name will be associated with the school moving forward in this significant way.”

Plans for the building were first announced in 2022 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who with the support of state lawmakers set aside $68 million towards its construction. The building is expected to cost roughly $111 million.

“The University at Buffalo is the crown jewel of research institutions in the State of New York and this $111 million investment in Russell L. Agrusa Hall will ensure our region continues to lead,” Congressman Tim Kennedy said. “The state-of-the-art facility will meet the growing needs of students, empower researchers to make important discoveries, and bolster our STEM workforce. I applaud Governor Hochul and leaders at UB for their efforts to provide the next-generation of bright minds with the tools and support they need to thrive and contribute to our economy and the sciences.”

The new building will be a hub of student-centric activity, said Kemper E. Lewis, PhD, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

“This building is being designed with the primary aim of enhancing the student experience at UB,” said Lewis. “It will be a welcoming and supportive space for all students, and it will serve as a central gathering point where they are inspired to pursue their intellectual curiosities and develop innovative solutions for society’s greatest challenges.”

Elected officials applauded the groundbreaking, as well as the important role that UB, a flagship of the State University of New York system, plays in the regional and state higher education landscape.

“The state’s investment in this new engineering building is rooted in our belief in UB's long history of world-class research right here in Western New York. New York State has reaped the benefits of UB’s leadership in the fields of engineering and computer science, and will continue to do so, as students are choosing UB in record numbers to become the world’s future engineers and computer scientists. This new building will help prepare them. I can’t wait to see it when it’s finished,” said Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, majority leader of the state Assembly.

State Sen. Sean Ryan said: “The growth of engineering and computer science programs at the University at Buffalo exemplifies why UB is a flagship institution of the SUNY system. The state’s investment in this new building, as well as Russell Agrusa’s generous contribution, will help UB continue to provide life-changing educational opportunities that bring students to Buffalo from around the world.”

“Since the founding of the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in 1946, UB has established itself as one of the top institutions in the nation for engineering, cultivating a reputation of excellence forged over decades. Today, I am thrilled to join local elected and university leaders as we celebrate the groundbreaking of Russell L. Agrusa Hall,” said state Assemblymember Karen McMahon, D-Amherst. “Mr. Agrusa’s generous commitment to UB has been profound, and this building with his namesake will welcome generations of engineers for years to come. I'm proud to represent UB in the State Assembly, and I am always excited to see the university's growth and prosperity.”

Russell and the late Paula Agrusa previously made gifts in support of several UB projects, including a student innovation competition in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; the Agrusa Auditorium in Davis Hall; and Paula’s Plaza, an exterior space beside the Jacobs Management Center honoring Paula, a 1978 School of Management alumna.

Last year, Russell committed $40 million to the university, including $20 million to kickstart construction of the new engineering building. The remaining $20 million will support engineering and computer science programs at UB.

“This building, Russell L. Agrusa Hall, will ensure that UB has the space and resources to support the growing number of students enrolled in engineering and computer science programs. Moreover, it will be a focal point in the educational experience of generations of students,” said Laura Hubbard, vice president for finance and administration.

The project’s architectural firm is Page Architects. LeChase Construction is the construction manager.