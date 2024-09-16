Media Advisory: Groundbreaking on Tuesday for new UB engineering building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials will gather Tuesday morning at the University at Buffalo for the groundbreaking of Russell L. Agrusa Hall, a new student-focused engineering building on the North Campus.

The building is named in honor of Agrusa, a UB alumnus and retired software executive who last year committed $40 million to UB. It will accommodate the continued growth of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, where enrollment has surged 46% from 2013 to 2023.

Plans for the building were first announced in 2022 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who with the support of state lawmakers set aside $68 million toward its construction.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m.

Where: Furnas Hall parking lot, located between Furnas Hall and the UB Commons on North Campus.

Who: Agrusa; state and elected officials; UB faculty, staff and students.

Background on Russell Agrusa: Agrusa received an electrical engineering degree from UB in 1976. He resides in the Boston area and is the founder and retired CEO of ICONICS, Inc. He and his late wife, Paula, previously made gifts in support of several UB projects, including a student innovation competition in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; the Agrusa Auditorium in Davis Hall; and Paula’s Plaza, an exterior space beside the Jacobs Management Center honoring Paula, a 1978 School of Management alumna.

Last year, he committed $40 million to the university, including $20 million to kickstart construction of the new engineering building. The remaining $20 million will support engineering and computer science programs at UB.