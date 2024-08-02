Dental professors’ forensic work included in new volume of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

Mary Bush is interviewed by producers with "Unsolved Mysteries" in May 2023 regarding an intriguing case of a severed head discovered in the woods in Pennsylvania. Photo: Peter Bush

“When we first saw the X-rays I said, ‘There’s no way this is 1952 dentistry.'”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When a red cooler arrived in the forensics lab at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in early 2015, no one imagined its contents would lead to a UB professor’s appearance on “Unsolved Mysteries” almost a decade later.

The cooler, which the Pennsylvania State Police delivered to Squire Hall, contained an unidentified severed head that a teenager discovered in the woods in Economy, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The UB dental forensics team was tasked with determining if the head belonged to a torso in a broken-into mausoleum in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. The police knew the head belonged to an older woman, but not her identity.

"It was an embalmed head that had originally gone through some sort of funeral process,” said Mary Bush, DDS, forensic dentist and associate professor of restorative dentistry, who was interviewed in May 2023 about the team’s findings with a film crew of the iconic mystery documentary show in the coroner’s officer in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.



She evaluated the dental work with Raymond Miller, DDS, clinical associate professor of oral diagnostic sciences, and her husband, Peter Bush, who serves as director of the material analysis core in the South Campus Instrument Center. What they discovered revealed that the severed head did not match the headless body.



“The problem was the body was interred in 1952 and all the dentistry in the head was modern, from the mid-1980s at the very earliest,” Bush said. “It more likely was done in the 1990s or even later.”



So, who is this deceased individual? And why was her head sitting in the woods?



These question and others are examined in Volume 4, Episode 3 of “Unsolved Mysteries,” which began airing July 31 on Netflix.



Big year for Mary Bush

“The experience was almost surreal,” said Bush, who also has tools of her forensics work refuting bitemark evidence included in a current yearlong exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

“When I first got off the phone with the Smithsonian, I remember saying to my husband, ‘Did we just talk to the Smithsonian?’” she said. “And then I talked to ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ about the case, wondering if we had enough material they would be interested in, and next thing I know, I’m being interviewed in the conference room of a morgue with all this camera equipment around me.”

UB was tapped for the project because the Pennsylvania State Police worked with Miller, who also serves as the forensic dental consultant to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, in a previous murder investigation he helped crack through dental records. Miller emphasized that the microscopy work that Peter Bush oversees in the South Campus Instrument Center also put the dental school on the forensics map.

“Peter uses a scanning electron microscope that has the ability to evaluate minimalized amounts of what’s left of teeth or restorations,” Miller said. “And our research team has published significant articles in the area of composite resin identification based on their elemental composition.”

The team also leaned on researchers in UB’s Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology Clinic who took radiographs of the skull and teeth. They added these to X-rays taken by a dentist in Pennsylvania who initially examined the head.