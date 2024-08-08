Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation backs UB’s Cultivator startup program

A $750,000 grant will further UB’s support of early-stage startups in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has received a $750,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to help sustain three more years of operations for Cultivator, its early-stage startup support program.

The two organizations share a dedicated mission of strengthening the Western New York (WNY) region, in part through fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The namesake legacy foundation of the Buffalo Bills’ founder and former owner, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has a focus on connecting entrepreneurs in Southeast Michigan and WNY to critical resources to start and grow businesses.

Managed by UB’s Office of Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships (BEP), Cultivator nurtures WNY-based startup founders by providing mentorship, investments and other resources to transform their innovative ideas into viable, scalable businesses.

Since its inception three years ago, 66 companies have participated in Cultivator, with more than 70% founded by women or founders of color. UB has invested in 28 companies through Cultivator, with a total of $2.7 million in pre-seed investments made.

The nine-month program, organizers say, democratizes access to startup funding opportunities at the earliest stages of business, welcoming aspiring entrepreneurs from the five counties of WNY — no prior UB affiliation required.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for its generous support and partnership to grow the Cultivator program," said Venu Govindaraju, vice president for research and economic development at UB. “This award builds upon the program’s successes and infuses Buffalo’s startup ecosystem with early-stage funding, supporting entrepreneurs in turning their visions into reality and contributing to our region’s economic growth.”

“UB’s Cultivator program is making a significant impact on innovation and entrepreneurship in Western New York,” said Paul Riser, senior program officer, entrepreneurship and economic development at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “By supporting the momentum of this program, we are investing in early-stage startups, empowering local entrepreneurs, and driving long-term economic growth and sustainability in our region. Access to resources and mentorship is integral to transforming innovative ideas into thriving businesses that truly benefit our communities.”

Three more startups recently completed — or ‘graduated’ from — Cultivator, increasing the total number of graduate companies to 26. Several graduate companies have secured additional funding from UB and outside investors following the completion of the program.

“Startups leave Cultivator on a greater path to sustainability and success. In turn, the program produces a risk-reduced supply of companies for other regional support organizations and investors that work with later-stage startups,” said Richard Kim, director of startup ventures at UB. “Thanks to this support from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Cultivator is poised to continue helping to strengthen the startup ecosystem and economic vitality here in Western New York.”