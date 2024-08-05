Media Advisory: UB, elected officials, community partners to make major announcement regarding health inequities in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — News media are invited to a news conference in which University at Buffalo leadership, elected officials and community leaders will make a major funding announcement that addresses health inequities in the greater Buffalo area.

When: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Where: Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, 955 Main St., Buffalo. News media should use the entrance at Main and High streets.

Who: UB leadership, including Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School, and Timothy F. Murphy, SUNY Distinguished Professor and director of UB’s Community Health Equity Research Institute; elected officials, including Rep. Tim Kennedy and state Sen. Sean Ryan; community leaders, including Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity; government officials, including Kelly Wofford, director of Erie County Office of Health Equity.

Why: UB is committed to addressing health inequities in Western New York. This new funding from the National Institutes of Health will help UB and its partners ensure the well-being for all people in Buffalo, including people of color in underserved neighborhoods who are more likely to experience adverse social determinants of health. These include poverty, substandard housing, unequal access to health care, lack of educational opportunity, racism and more.

UB and partners have been working to address these inequities through efforts such as the Community Health Equity Research Institute and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.