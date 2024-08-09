UB, Kaleida Health and Oishei Children’s Hospital name Joyner new chair of pediatrics, pediatric chief-of-service and president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics

Benny L. Joyner, MD, has been appointed the new chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, effective January 2025. Photo credit: UNC Children's

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Benny L. Joyner, Jr., MD, professor, chief of the division of pediatric critical care medicine and vice chair of clinical operations for the Department of Pediatrics in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine has been appointed the A. Conger Goodyear Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, effective Jan. 6, 2025. He will also serve as pediatrician-in-chief at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, chief of service for pediatrics for Kaleida Health, and president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics.

Joyner is a prominent pediatric intensivist, providing care to seriously ill children in intensive care environments. He is renowned for his pioneering work in simulation training and innovative medical education. He has focused his career on advancing pediatric critical care and medical simulation, with accomplishments that include expanding faculty and fellowship programs, leading national and international collaborations, and enhancing educational practices.

“Together with our partners at Kaleida Health and Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Jacobs School is excited about the innovative vision and leadership Dr. Joyner will bring to our institutions,” says Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School. “His expertise in medical simulation and his pursuit of novel ways to utilize it in teaching evolved out of his determination to find ways to equip as many trainees and providers as possible with the skills to deliver care in the most complex pediatric cases. His commitment to these goals will enrich the education of Jacobs School students, residents, fellows and providers and ultimately will positively impact the health and lives of the children and families of Western New York.”

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Joyner to our WNY pediatric community and onto our leadership team at Oishei Children’s Hospital,” says Stephen J. Turkovich, MD, president of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and a volunteer Jacobs School faculty member. “Dr. Joyner’s extensive experience in building collaborative relationships across disciplines and across the care continuum will greatly enhance the health and wellness of the children we serve. His leadership in quality and patient safety, program development, and education will enhance access to the highest quality and most innovative care at both Oishei Children’s Hospital and UBMD Pediatrics.”

A tenured professor at the UNC School of Medicine, Joyner was awarded the Charles Everette and Katherine M. Brewer Endowed Professorship in the Department of Pediatrics earlier this year; it was established to advance children’s research and health care programs.

In addition, Joyner is adjunct professor in the departments of anesthesia and social medicine and associate chief medical officer for pediatric professional services at UNC Health. He previously served as director of the UNC Clinical Skills and Patient Simulation Center.

Joyner has been honored with the Craver Medical Student Teaching Award, which recognizes outstanding teachers in internal medicine, pediatrics and surgery who inspire and significantly impact the lives of medical students through their teaching. He also received the H. Fleming Fuller Award from UNC, in recognition of his dedication to high standards of patient care, teaching, and community service.

His research focuses on the development of novel simulation strategies using high-fidelity technology to enhance medical training. Through this work, Joyner aims to improve the training and confidence of health care providers who have limited exposure to critically ill pediatric patients. His efforts in simulation training address the challenges of rare, high-stakes events in patient care and the implementation of advanced technologies in resource-limited settings. Joyner employs these techniques in order to prepare trainees to provide excellent care in complex situations.

With significant leadership experience, Joyner is an innovator in medical education and interprofessional education. He has given invited talks across the country on simulation in health care, collaboration and teamwork. A passionate educator, he initially trained to be a high school teacher, then went on to earn his medical degree from the UNC School of Medicine and a master’s in public health from the university’s School of Public Health.

He completed his residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Pediatric Residency Program at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, where he also served as chief resident in pediatrics. He completed his fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at UNC School of Medicine.