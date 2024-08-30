30 Years of Memorable Experiences Celebrated at the UB Center for the Arts

Milestone year features diverse lineup and special events

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) is announcing its 30th anniversary season, a milestone celebration that honors a legacy of excellence and community commitment that began with the Center’s grand opening in 1994.

This fall, the UBCFA is offering a curated collection of performances and activities that celebrate the diversity of its audience—welcoming both the University community and patrons from across Western New York and Southern Ontario. From contemporary dance to alternative rock and jazz, the UBCFA is embracing its past while looking boldly toward the future.

“The UBCFA is where art is made and experienced,” says Jamie Enser, executive director, UBCFA. “We are dedicated to showcasing the richness of the various arts programs offered at UB and hosting accomplished performing artists from across the spectrum of entertainment genres."

The anniversary season kicks off in Sept. with America’s original jazz dance company, Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC), performing on the Mainstage on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. With a legacy of innovative choreography and over 170 works in their repertoire, GDC redefines jazz dance, captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds This engagement of Giordano Dance Chicago is made possible in part through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, will deliver an adventurous and electrifying performance. Recognized as one of the best tribute bands in the world, Killer Queen brings the legendary sound of Queen to life in this must-see event.

As part of UB’s Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities, hometown alternative rock legends 10,000 Maniacs will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. With a legacy spanning over four decades and a catalog of timeless hits, this performance is sure to be an unforgettable experience for music fans of all ages.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m., legendary Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones, hailed as the 'premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation,' joins forces with the Grammy-nominated, all-women, African American a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock® for a special double-bill performance that will inspire and uplift audiences.

Multi-platinum selling musician and major music influencer Ben Folds brings his popular "Paper Airplane Request Tour" to our stage on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Folds engages the audience in a unique way, inviting them to make song requests via paper airplanes. The show will also feature support from multi-faceted artist Lindsey Kraft, known for her work as an actress, singer and composer.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the Center welcomes BEAT – Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey play 80s King Crimson, featuring former King Crimson legends Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, alongside guitar virtuoso Steve Vai and Tool's explosive drummer Danny Carey. Experience this powerhouse collaboration as they reinterpret three iconic King Crimson albums: “Discipline,” “Beat,” and “Three of a Perfect Pair.”

The fall season concludes with a special Tuesday, Dec. 17 show at 7:30 p.m., “A Joyful Holiday” featuring Samara Joy and the McLendon Family. The multi-Grammy-award winning jazz sensation, Samara Joy, who has performed to sold-out audiences worldwide, will deliver a concert filled with family and holiday favorites. This concert is made possible in part through a gift from The Bernice Poss Memorial Fund.



“We not only present exceptional concerts, but the UBCFA is also the hub for visual and media arts, theater and dance programs and a wide array of special events and exhibitions,” says Enser. “We’re also proud to be the home of the Distinguished Speakers Series, one of the signature highlights of our season.”

UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series features a compelling lineup of noteworthy guests, including presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham on Oct. 16, Nobel Laureate, bestselling author and UN Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad visits on Nov. 14. Misty Copeland, a principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre and New York Times bestselling author, will speak on Feb. 12, 2025. To close out the series, Buffalo Bills safety and Commotio Cordis survivor, Damar Hamlin, will take the stage on March 13, 2025. All events begin at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., the UBCFA will celebrate its 30th anniversary with Art in the Open a free event that invites the community to explore UB's vibrant arts scene. Showcasing a broad spectrum of university creators, this event offers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy live music and dance performances, explore exhibitions, tour studios and experience firsthand where and how art is made at UB.

For performance information, group ticket discounts and community engagement information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

Starting Sept. 3, the UBCFA ticket office is open Tuesday–Friday, 12–6 p.m. and 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be purchased anytime at ubcfa.org or on Ticketmaster.

