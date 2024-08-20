10,000 Maniacs Slated to Perform at the UB Center for the Arts

Beloved band to play homecoming weekend Oct. 19 for one show only.

Show on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 | Tickets on sale Aug. 22

The trailblazing band from Jamestown, 10,000 Maniacs, will headline the UB Center or the Arts' (UBCFA) Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities in concert on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at 8 p.m.

This concert is open to the public and will showcase the band’s incredible body of work that spans more than four decades. Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. on Aug. 22 at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster, or in person at the UBCFA box office.

With a string of hits and appearances that include President Bill Clinton’s inaugural ball, the 10,000 Maniac’s alternative music draws from a variety of sources, from African rhythms to bluegrass and English folk balladry. From their early beginnings in local bars, college campuses and small venues to MTV’s legendary “Unplugged” series, the Maniacs have remained true to their roots and proud of their “blue collar poetry.”

The band is comprised of four of the original bandmates, including Dennis Drew on keyboards, guitarist John Lombardo, Steven Gustafson on bass and Jerome Augustyniak on drums. Viola player and vocalist, Mary Ramsey joined in 1991 and has been performing continuously as well as with her own jazz group, Mary Ramsey and Friends. Joining in this tour are Buffalo’s Joe Rozler on guitar, keyboard and background vocals; Ben Medina on lead guitar and harmonies; and Maggie Zindle on backup vocals, harmonies and violin.



“This is the perfect concert to welcome students and their parents, alumni and faculty as well as the entire Western New York Community to enjoy UB’s homecoming weekend,” says Jamie Enser, UBCFA executive director. “With the band’s incredible musical history and popularity on their home turf, this is a concert bound to please a multigenerational audience.”

Tickets are $45. For more ticket information call 716-645-6915 or email ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu. The UBCFA ticket office is open for summer hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For additional information on upcoming shows, to buy tickets, or view the full schedule of programs and activities in the UBCFA, visit the events and exhibitions web page.