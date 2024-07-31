Giordano Dance Chicago Coming to the UB Center for the Arts

America’s original jazz dance company will be performing on Sept. 19

America's original jazz dance company, Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) will kick-off The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) fall season on Sept. 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this special evening of contemporary jazz are now on sale at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster, or in person at the UBCFA Ticket Office.

Known for groundbreaking choreography based on America’s original art form, jazz, GDC has created over 170 works for their repertoire. The company’s imprint on jazz dance over six decades is far-reaching, with performances across the globe in 28 countries, showcasing their unique technique and diverse ensemble.

Guided by founder Gus Giordano's vision, a pioneer in dance as a dancer, choreographer, master teacher and creator of the Jazz Dance World Congress, the company continues to honor the past while pushing the art form forward. Nan Giordano celebrates 40 years as an artistic leader responsible for commissioning innovative choreographic works and mentoring thousands of dancers. Alongside Nan, associate artistic director, Cesar G. Salinas, who also is a graduate of UB’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the magnificent dancers and team are an integral part of the GDC legacy.

The company is one of the few in the world that has a foundational technique, known as the “Giordano Technique.” The Nan Giordano Certification Program® boasts certified teachers in nine countries and 36 states. GDC is also one of the longest running dance companies in the world, continuing to enrich lives through dance.

“This performance is a homecoming for Giordano Dance Chicago and UB alumnus Cesar G. Salinas. With their rich history on our stage and at Jazz Dance World Congress, we are thrilled to welcome them back,” said Jamie Enser, executive director. “Nobody does contemporary jazz better than GDC," she added.

Tickets are $30. For more ticket information call 716-645-6915 or visit ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu. The UBCFA ticket office is open for summer hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For performance information, group ticket discounts and community engagement information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

For additional information on upcoming shows, to buy tickets, or view the full schedule of programs and activities in the UBCFA, visit the events and exhibitions web page.

This engagement of Giordano Dance Chicago is made possible in part through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.