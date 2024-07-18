UB announces first round of seed funding for health projects integrating AI

Mary Ellen Giger, PhD, A.N. Pritzker Distinguished Service Professor of Radiology at the University of Chicago, gave the keynote talk last winter at UB’s first research in AI and health care symposium. Photo: Sandra Kicman

A total of $200,000 in funding has been awarded

“The creativity and innovation these researchers have demonstrated reflects the potential of AI to bring truly game-changing innovation to the clinic and the bedside to provide tangible benefit to patients and their caregivers. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drugs customized to a person’s DNA. Streamlined hospital admissions for older adults with complex medical issues. Improved language development in children who are late talkers. A way to enhance surgical skills and patient outcomes.

Now underway at the University at Buffalo, these four projects spanning multiple disciplines are using artificial intelligence to enhance health care. Each was awarded $50,000 in UB’s first round of competitive interdisciplinary seed funding for AI research in health care.

The funding is being provided through a collaboration between the UB Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development and the Office of the Vice President for Health Sciences.

“With UB as the home of Empire AI, our Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and our six health sciences schools plus engineering, UB clearly has the talent and experience to lead AI in health,” says Venu Govindaraju, PhD, vice president for research and economic development at UB. “As these four projects demonstrate, our researchers are actively innovating across all disciplines to leverage AI for the common good.”

Announced earlier this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul and approved by state lawmakers, Empire AI is a consortium of public and private higher education and philanthropic partners across the state. It aims to secure New York’s place at the forefront of artificial intelligence research with the goal of accelerating research and innovation in AI. The consortium’s computing center, to be located at UB, will be used by leading New York institutions to promote responsible research and development, create jobs and advance AI for the public good.

“As medical professionals, we are enthusiastic about harnessing the power of AI to tackle some of society’s most urgent health challenges,” says Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. “The creativity and innovation these researchers have demonstrated reflects the potential of AI to bring truly game-changing innovation to the clinic and the bedside to provide tangible benefit to patients and their caregivers. Their cross-disciplinary approaches harness the many strengths of UB and will bring forward creative and impactful solutions.”