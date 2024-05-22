Six with UB ties receive Fulbright student awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Six University at Buffalo students and alumni have won Fulbright awards, the prestigious national scholarship competition for grants to study, research and teach abroad.

“From its inception in 1946, the Fulbright program has been at the forefront of efforts to spread international goodwill and cooperation,” says Patrick McDevitt, Fulbright program adviser, associate professor of history and a 1993 Fulbright grantee to New Zealand.

McDevitt says UB is proud to have a long history of contributing to the Fulbright program by sending some of the university’s brightest graduates overseas to represent the university and the nation.

Students who win these awards often have “life-changing experience” he says, “and build relationships that will stay with them for the remainder of their lives.”

McDevitt says UB submitted 15 applications, nine of which were recommended to the national committees. He also recognized the pivotal support and contributions from UB’s Office of Fellowships and Scholarships, citing in particular director Megan Stewart.

The Fulbright recipients:

Peggy “Pegi” Bakula of Northbrook, Illinois. A UB doctoral student in linguistics, Bakula will document masalai stories in Yil, a Torricelli language of Papua New Guinea. She will conduct field work in the country, considered the world’s most linguistically diverse, with more than 800 languages belonging to approximately 30 language families.

The objective of Bakula’s project is to document aspects of the cultural heritage of the Yamari people narrated in Yil, their traditional language. While all features of cultural heritage will be chronicled, the focus of the documentation is the Yamari’s masalai stories. The masalai are spirits who hold specific associations with people (clans, descent lines) and places (villages, garden areas, wild bush). Masalai are a component of traditional faith systems in Papua New Guinea before Christianization. By documenting the Yamari masalai stories, their traditional beliefs and language are preserved for future generations.

Bakula is a recipient of a SUNY Arthur A. Schomburg Fellowship (2018-22) and a College of Arts and Sciences Dissertation Fellowship (2022 and 2023). She plans to pursue a career in academia.