UB statement on Friday’s peaceful protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A protest led by the University at Buffalo Students for Justice in Palestine and others on Friday afternoon on North Campus was peaceful, with no students or other people being arrested.

Prior to the protest, UB officials proactively reached out to UB student protest leaders to reiterate that the university’s rules and policies must be adhered to at all times regarding on-campus demonstrations. That includes the prohibition against occupying buildings, as well as overnight assemblies and encampments. Student protest leaders assured UB officials that the protest was intended to be peaceful and follow UB and SUNY rules and policies

To ensure the safety of the university community, including those protesting, and to protect university operations, UB proactively closed a number of campus buildings and roads before the protest began.

This came after UB Police learned that outside protestors were planning to occupy UB buildings on Friday, and after an incident at Wednesday’s protest, in which police turned away a moving truck full of pallets to be used as barricades by an outside group attempting to establish an illegal encampment on UB’s campus.

As with previous protests and large events on campus, UB Police and other law enforcement personnel were present on Friday to ensure public order and that protests did not disrupt university operations or activities. This included turning away individuals attempting to enter the campus in cars with camping equipment.

As a result, most classes, events, meetings and lectures on Friday afternoon and evening occurred without interruption. UB also hosted a commencement ceremony on the North Campus, with roughly 150 UB graduates and approximately 1,200 friends, family and school officials in attendance.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the University at Buffalo closed roadways and buildings before the protest occurred to ensure the safety of protestors and the campus community. These efforts, combined with outreach to protest organizers, helped ensure the protest did not interfere with university events and operations, while giving protestors space for a peaceful protest march,” said Kim Beaty, UB police chief.

With the war continuing to unfold, the university remains deeply aware of how the horrific loss of life is causing immense pain and suffering in the Middle East, on campus and elsewhere in the world. The university remains committed to providing students, faculty, staff and visitors a welcoming, inclusive, respectful and safe environment.

Again, we state in the strongest possible manner that UB condemns and stands firmly against antisemitism, Islamophobia and discrimination of any form.